‘Dave’ Season 3 Premiers Thursday Night

Our own James Scott caught up with Dave Burd, better known as Lil Dicky, as he gets ready for the third season premiere of his show, ‘Dave,’ tonight.

‘Dave’ isn’t just a show about a rapper. It delves into complex topics such as love and mental health while reminding us that celebrities are human, too.

This season’s guest stars include Usher, Don Cheadle, Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

Season 3 of ‘Dave’ premieres tonight, April 5th, at 10 PM on FXX. Hulu will stream the episode shortly after its TV debut at 3 AM Eastern.