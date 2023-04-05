Gaston County Mugshots April 3rd

1/39 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/39 James Street – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/39 James Young – DWLR Impaired Rev – Insurance, No Liablity – DWI

4/39 Steven Wheeler – Assault, Female – Assault By Strangulation

5/39 Anthony Ward – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/39 Michael Smith – Probation Violation

7/39 Walter Shepherd – Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Insurance, No Liablity – DWLR Impaired Rev – Cancl:Revok:Susp Certif:Tag – Drive Left Of Center – Speed, Exceed Posted

8/39 Anthony Scipio – Assault, Female – Battery Of Unborn Child

9/39 Courtney Robinson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/39 Thomas Pruitt – Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System



11/39 Hayley Powell – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

12/39 William Polk – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/39 Daniel Nguyen – Probation Violation, Other County

14/39 Sierra Morrison – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/39 Eric Mitchell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/39 Ladeanna McGill – Larceny, Misdemeanor

17/39 Samuel Mann – Probation Violation, Other County

18/39 Paul Luster – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

19/39 David Johnson – Assault By Strangulation

20/39 Clarissa Jackson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/39 Charles Huffstickler – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol, 1st – DWI – Resist Public Officer

22/39 Tayshawn Harris – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

23/39 Michael Gill – Probation Violation

24/39 Sierra Gibson – Assault, Simple

25/39 Cheyenne Gibson – Trespass, 2nd Degree



26/39 Corinthian Galloway – Assault, Child Under 12 – Assault, Female

27/39 Reginald Forney – Probation Violation

28/39 Edward Farmer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

29/39 Douglas Drum – Fraud, Financial Card

30/39 Miranda Dellinger – Traffick, Methamphetamine



31/39 McCorey Davis – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

32/39 Destiny Davis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

33/39 Christopher Culpepper – Cocaine, Possess – Marijuana, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

34/39 Logan Burnette – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Possess Burglary Tools – Break:Enter

35/39 Joshua Bratton – Firearm, Possess, Felon



36/39 Ricky Black – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

37/39 Gregory Bagwell – Sch IV, Possess

38/39 Robert Arnette – Habeas Corpus

39/39 Jessica Aguilar – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor















































































Check out the Gaston county mugshots from Sunday, April 3rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.