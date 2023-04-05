Gaston County Mugshots April 3rd
Gaston-County-Mugshots
James Street – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
James Young – DWLR Impaired Rev – Insurance, No Liablity – DWI
Steven Wheeler – Assault, Female – Assault By Strangulation
Anthony Ward – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Michael Smith – Probation Violation
Walter Shepherd – Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Insurance, No Liablity – DWLR Impaired Rev – Cancl:Revok:Susp Certif:Tag – Drive Left Of Center – Speed, Exceed Posted
Anthony Scipio – Assault, Female – Battery Of Unborn Child
Courtney Robinson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Thomas Pruitt – Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System
Hayley Powell – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
William Polk – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Daniel Nguyen – Probation Violation, Other County
Sierra Morrison – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Eric Mitchell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ladeanna McGill – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Samuel Mann – Probation Violation, Other County
Paul Luster – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
David Johnson – Assault By Strangulation
Clarissa Jackson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Charles Huffstickler – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol, 1st – DWI – Resist Public Officer
Tayshawn Harris – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Michael Gill – Probation Violation
Sierra Gibson – Assault, Simple
Cheyenne Gibson – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Corinthian Galloway – Assault, Child Under 12 – Assault, Female
Reginald Forney – Probation Violation
Edward Farmer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Douglas Drum – Fraud, Financial Card
Miranda Dellinger – Traffick, Methamphetamine
McCorey Davis – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Destiny Davis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher Culpepper – Cocaine, Possess – Marijuana, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Logan Burnette – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Possess Burglary Tools – Break:Enter
Joshua Bratton – Firearm, Possess, Felon
Ricky Black – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Gregory Bagwell – Sch IV, Possess
Robert Arnette – Habeas Corpus
Jessica Aguilar – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston county mugshots from Sunday, April 3rd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.