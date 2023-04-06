Gaston County Mugshots April 5th

1/31 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/31 David Thompson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree

3/31 Cindy Y – Trespass, Domestic Criminal – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/31 Otaha Washington – Firearm, Discharge Into Occupied Property – Conspiracy

5/31 Quashaunn Shuford – Failure To Appear, Felony



6/31 Trey Seagle – Non Support Child Iv D – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/31 Tammy Saunders – Probation Violation

8/31 Emmanuel Robinson – Marijuana, Possess – Marijuana, Possess W: Intent Manufacture – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

9/31 Sander Ortiz–Velazquez – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Heroin, Traffick – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Immigration

10/31 Carlos Ortiz Mendoza – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess W: Manuf:Sell:Del – Heroin, Traffick – Immigration



11/31 Ross Nix – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Non Support Child IV D

12/31 Jamie Bartolomeo – Failure To Appeaer, Misdemeanor

13/31 Mattie Bolen – Failure To Appear – Misdemeanor

14/31 Laparis Carothers – Robbery, Dangerous Weapon

15/31 Sherry Carter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/31 Roderick Chambers – Resist Public Officer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

17/31 Robert Davis – DWLR Not Impaired

18/31 Stuart Ellis – Domestic Criminal Trespass, Safe House

19/31 Makenzie Erwin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/31 James Hagans – Probation Violation



21/31 Joseph Hamilton – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Injury, Real Property – Threat, Communicate

22/31 Brian Haynie – Domestic Violence Protection Order

23/31 Natalie Jones – Parole Warrant

24/31 Justin Keeter – Failure To Appear, Felony

25/31 Byron Lemley – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – DWI



26/31 John Lose – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev – Registration Plate:Card, Expired– Inspection Violation – Poss Open Cnt:Cons Alc PSG Area

27/31 Anthony Mahon – Traffick, Methamphetamine – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch I, Possess – Sch II, Possess – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Sch IV, Possess W: Intent Manfacture:Sell:Deliver

28/31 Joel Martinez – Assault, Child Under 12 – Assault, Female

29/31 Michael Meeler – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/31 Marshon Mitchell – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Speed, Exceed Posted



31/31 Ronald Ballew – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, April 5th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.