Gaston County Mugshots April 5th
David Thompson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Cindy Y – Trespass, Domestic Criminal – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Otaha Washington – Firearm, Discharge Into Occupied Property – Conspiracy
Quashaunn Shuford – Failure To Appear, Felony
Trey Seagle – Non Support Child Iv D – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Tammy Saunders – Probation Violation
Emmanuel Robinson – Marijuana, Possess – Marijuana, Possess W: Intent Manufacture – Possess Marij Paraphernalia
Sander Ortiz–Velazquez – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Heroin, Traffick – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Immigration
Carlos Ortiz Mendoza – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess W: Manuf:Sell:Del – Heroin, Traffick – Immigration
Ross Nix – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Non Support Child IV D
Jamie Bartolomeo – Failure To Appeaer, Misdemeanor
Mattie Bolen – Failure To Appear – Misdemeanor
Laparis Carothers – Robbery, Dangerous Weapon
Sherry Carter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Roderick Chambers – Resist Public Officer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Robert Davis – DWLR Not Impaired
Stuart Ellis – Domestic Criminal Trespass, Safe House
Makenzie Erwin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
James Hagans – Probation Violation
Joseph Hamilton – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Injury, Real Property – Threat, Communicate
Brian Haynie – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Natalie Jones – Parole Warrant
Justin Keeter – Failure To Appear, Felony
Byron Lemley – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – DWI
John Lose – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev – Registration Plate:Card, Expired– Inspection Violation – Poss Open Cnt:Cons Alc PSG Area
Anthony Mahon – Traffick, Methamphetamine – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch I, Possess – Sch II, Possess – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Sch IV, Possess W: Intent Manfacture:Sell:Deliver
Joel Martinez – Assault, Child Under 12 – Assault, Female
Michael Meeler – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Marshon Mitchell – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Speed, Exceed Posted
Ronald Ballew – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, April 5th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.