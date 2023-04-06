WCCB Charlotte: Director Of Journalism And Contentcar

WCCB is recruiting for an innovative leader with an entrepreneurial mindset for curating content and finding new ways to reach television and social media audiences. We’re looking for a fresh idealist, a dynamic leader with an intuitive skillset; someone who can push our newscasts and guide our professional journalists to a new level with a drive for ratings and social engagement success.

Responsibilities

Oversee all editorial and entertainment content, news production and presentation.

Responsible for day-to-day operations of the show: producing, writing, and guiding creative.

Develop content for the News @ TEN, plan, assign and create production schedules.

Manage a team of anchors, reporters, and producers.

Collaborate with Promotion and Social teams to develop marketing strategies for linear and social.

Protect the brand and vision of the show.

Requirements/Skills

Experienced journalist with a proven track record of leadership, integrity, content development, and creative storytelling. You will need to provide specific examples.

Minimum 7 years of experience as executive producer or show producer. Network experience preferred.

Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, entertainment journalism, or a related field or a combination of education and work-related experience.

Social media skills, email marketing and funnel building experience. Knowledge of trending topics and trending techniques.

Experience in working with all social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) in targeting audience and demographics, tracking, and measuring analytics for maximum exposure and engagement.

Experience in team management, organization and problem solving.

Emotional intelligence, ability to motivate, and coach team members.

High-capacity performer with the ability to manage studio and on-location shoots, meet deadlines, prioritize content, and manage multiple tasks simultaneously

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Relationship-builder, with expertise in collaboration and building partnerships.

The Director of Journalism and Content will work at the company’s offices/studios in Charlotte, NC.

About Us

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster and digital company in the southern United States. Founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel, we continue to be wholly owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel

Communications, headquartered in Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO. Bahakel Sports & Bahakel Entertainment are the company’s streaming channels.

Bahakel Communications is an EOE Employer

April 6, 2023

Email resume:

Jobs@wccbcharlotte.com