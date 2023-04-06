York County Mugshots For The Week Of April 2nd
2/70
Beidgett Harden – Family Court Brnch Warrant
3/70
Joshua Pope – Hold For Other Agency – Possession Of Meth – Fugative From Justice
4/70
Yuri Chapman – Violation Of Probation
5/70
Johntavious Dixon – Unlawful Carrying Of A Jangdun – Possessession Of A Stolen Handgun
6/70
Joycelyn Beamon – Fugative From Justice
7/70
Eric Gonzales – Domestic Violence Second Degree
8/70
Unlawful Carrying Carrying Of A Handgun
9/70
Jose Alvarado – Failure TO Stop For Blue Light – Driving under the influence – No Drivers License – Permitting Or Operating Vehivle Which is Not Registered And Licensed – No Insurance
10/70
Kimbery Seigel – Violation Of City Ordinance – Tresspassing
11/70
Michael Brookshire – Unlawful Possession Of a Machine Gun
12/70
Marlon Gutierez – Drivng Under The – No Insurance – Driving With No Registration
13/70
Rebeca Valenciano – Gugativer From Justice
14/70
Kelly Ferrell – Homicide By Child Abuse
15/70
Tyler Moses – Malicious Injury To Personal Property
16/70
Xavier Bethea – Unlawful Strage: Possession Of A Machine Gun: Sawed Off Shotgun – Unlawful Carrying Of A Handgun – Resisitng Arrest – Possession Of Marijuana
17/70
Osiel Izquierdo–Zambrano – Fanancial Transaction Card Fraud <$500 In Six Months
18/70
Jergo Gonzales – Shoplifting
19/70
Jerry Draz – Shoplifting – Open Cintainer Or Beer Or Wine In Moving Vehicle
20/70
Matthew Sparling – Possession Of Narcartics – Possession Of LSD and Schedule II Controlled Substances
21/70
Jospeh Bond – Failure To Appear In Court
22/70
Megan Lovett – Unlawfully Place A Child At Risk Of Or HArm Or Willfully Abandon The Child
23/70
Sawyer Cashatt – Possession Of Cocaine – Vioaltion Of Probation
24/70
Daniel Zarko Unlawful Possession Of Precription Drugs – Poddrddion Of Controlled Substances – Unlaful Carriyng
25/70
Robert Durham – Habitual Traffic Offender
26/70
Jami Bigham – Possession Other Ocntrolled Substances In Schedule I to V
27/70
Jerome Anderson – Possession Of Crack
28/70
Rose Laney – Failure To Appear In Court
29/70
James Fleminf – Possession Of Meth – Committment
30/70
Catherine Ewers – Driving Under The Influence < .10 – 1st Offense – Drugs : Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II – 2nd Offense
31/70
Amanda Harr – Possession Of Cocaine Base(Crack) – 1st Offense – Unlawful Storage:Possession Of A Machine Gun:Sawed–Off Shotgun:Rifle
32/70
Jonathan Caldwell – Possession Of Methamphetamine < 1 Gram – 1st Offense – Unlawful Storage:Possession Of A Machine Gun:Sawed–Off Shotgun:Rifle
33/70
Paige Williams – Sentenced Hold
34/70
Franklin Blackwell – Habitual Traffic Offender
35/70
Amanda George – Violation Of Probation
36/70
Ronald Pittman – Drugs:Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD, & Schedule II – 1st Offense – Possession Of Cocaine Base (Crack) – 1st Offense
37/70
Randy Bradshaw – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning – Violation Of City Ordinance
38/70
Cintavious Long – Possession Of Cocaine – 3rd & Sub Offense – Possession Of Methamphetamine < 1 Gram – 3rd & Subsequent Offense – Failure To Appear – Family Court Bench Warrant
39/70
Cedric McClinton – Shoplifting < $2000 – 2nd Offense
40/70
Nagee Webb – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
41/70
William Thomas – Use Of Vehicle Without Permission With Intent To Deprive – Public Disorderly Conduct
42/70
Tyrauns White – Sentenced Hold
43/70
Zachariah Toon – Domestic Violence 2nd Degree – Unlawful Conduct Towards A Child – Domestic Violence 2nd Degree
44/70
Ashley Mcateer – Possession Schedule I Narcotic LSD:Schedule II Narcotic – 1st Offense
45/70
Paul Wiley – Family Court Bench Warrant
46/70
Kevin Pressley – Petty Larceny <$2000 – Malicious Injury To Real Property < $2000 – Family Court Bench Warrant
47/70
Michael Pressley – Drugs : Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II – 1st Offense
48/70
Justin Brown – Sentenced Hold
49/70
Devontay Mingo – Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm Or Ammunition By Person Convicted Of Domestic Violence 2nd Degree
50/70
Lamarius Howze – Assault And Battery 3rd Degree
51/70
Hershel Davis – Violation Of Probation
52/70
Danielle Olson – Operate Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock Device – 1st Offense – Driving Under Supsension (Dui Related) – 1st Offense
53/70
Kevin Murphy – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning – Buglary 3rd Degree
54/70
Brian Severs – Domestic Violence 1st Degree
55/70
Joseph Bond – Family Court Bench Warrant – Drugs:Poss. Narc. In Schedule – LSD & Schedule II – 1st Offense
56/70
Dennis Montgomery – Possession Of Cocaine – 3rd & Sub Offense
57/70
David Morris – Committment – Possession Of Cocaine Base (Crack) – 2nd Offense
58/70
Anthony Kidd – Grand Larceny > $2000 But < $10000
59/70
Thomas Bouler – Use Of Vehicle Without Permission With Intent To Deprive
60/70
Elizabeth Mirete – Shoplifting <$2,000 – 1st Offense
61/70
John Ricks – Family Court Bench Warrant
62/70
Joshua Jenkins – Failure To Appear
63/70
Ronnie Beadles – Forgery, Value Less Than $10,000 – Obtain Signature Or Prop. Under False Pretenses, Value $2,000 Or Less
64/70
Rebecca Walsh – Failure To Appear
65/70
Warren Massey – Fugitive From Justice
66/70
Mandrell Robinson – Family Court Bench Warrant – Family Court Comtempt Of Court
67/70
Karall Dixon – Drugs:Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II – 2nd Offense
68/70
Robert Kimbrell – Obtain Signature Or Prop.Under False Pretenses, Value $2,000 Or Less
69/70
William Bivins – Committment – Possession Other Controlled Substance In Schedule I To V – 1st Offense – Shoplifting:Value $2000 Or Less
70/70
Dakota Rangel – PWID Cocaine Base (Crack) – 2nd Offense – PWID Schedule I Drug – Narcotic:LSD Or Schedule II Narcotic – 1st Offense
Check out the York County mugshots from the week of Sunday, April 2nd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.