Gaston County Mugshots April 6th

1/34 Gaston County Mugshots

2/34 Xavier Curry – Resist Public Officer

3/34 Ashley Courtemanche – Probation Violation

4/34 Jasmine Spirlin – Second Degree Trespass – Resist Public Officer

5/34 Dion Waller – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Carry Concealed Weapon



6/34 Octrivia Barnett – Possession Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

7/34 Brandon Hinson – Failue To Appear In Court

8/34 Alfred Gibson – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

9/34 Jalen William – Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances – Trafficking Heroine

10/34 Rafael Suarez-Vazquez – Reckless Driving – Speeding



11/34 Alyssa Styles – Possession Of Controlled Substances In Jail – Resist Public Arrest

12/34 Roger Ivey – Real Property Injury

13/34 Tara Sigman – Failure To Appear In Court

14/34 Marqaue Armstrong – Communicate Threat – Criminal Contempt

15/34 Wesley Chesnut – Non support Of Child



16/34 Swantron Mcgill – Probation Violation – Parole Warrant

17/34 Billy McKinney – Felony Firearm Possession – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances

18/34 Michael Harris – Non Support Of Child

19/34 Melanny Cruz–Mendoza – Failure To Appear In Court

20/34 Scontland Hall – Break / Enter Terrorize – Domestic Criminal Trespass



21/34 Bryan Wagoner – Assault On A Female

22/34 William Herczeg – Possession Of Marijuana – Driving While License Revoked – Reckless Driving – Possession Of Alcohol – Driving While Impaired

23/34 Joeon Lasane – Failue To Appear In Court

24/34 Ryan Bond – Possession Of Meth – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

25/34 Kamarie Booker – Failure To Appear In Court



26/34 Courtney Rudisill – Possession of Meth – Trafficking Heroine

27/34 Patricia Goodwin – Contributing Delinquincy Of Juvenile

28/34 Kristin Pressely – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

29/34 John Ballard – Governer’s Warrant

30/34 Angela Prine – Possession of Meth



31/34 Hanna Williams – Failure To Appear In Court

32/34 Candance Hughes – Failure To Appear In Court

33/34 Bobby Bell – Non support Child

34/34 Jeffery Homestead – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Subtances – Possession Drug Paraphernalia





































































Check out the Gaston County mugshot from Thursday, April 6th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.