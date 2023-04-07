York County Mugshots For The Week Of April 2nd
2/26
Craig Knight – Assault And Battery 2nd Degree
3/26
Walker Thompson – Shoplifting : Value $2000 Or Less – Resisting Arrest
4/26
Danny Britten – Possession Of Methamphetamine < 1 Gram – Possession Of Cocaine
5/26
Collynne Murphy – Drugs : MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I, LSD, And Sched. II – Possession Of Marijuana – Obstruction Of Justice – Possession Of Contraband By Inmate In A Municipal Jail – Committment
6/26
Raymond Harris – Drugs: MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I, LSD, And Sched. II – 1st Offense – Obstruction Of Justice
7/26
Measha Smith – Shoplifting < $2000 – 1st Offense
8/26
Joseph McDaniel – Grand Larceny > $2000 But < $10000
9/26
Michael Williams – Family Court Contempt Of Court
10/26
Jerome Anderson – Possession Of Cocaine Base (Crack) – 1st Offense
11/26
Joseph Bond – Failure To Appear – Committment
12/26
Rebeca Valenciano – Fugitive From Justice
13/26
Omari Norris – Sentenced Hold
14/26
Rose Laney – Failure To Appear
15/26
Michael Brookshire – Unlawful Storage:Possession Of A Machine Gun:Sawed–Off Shotgun:Rifle – Wearing Masks And The Like
16/26
Tyler Moses – Malicious Injury To Personal Property < $2000 (Misdemeanor) – Safecracking
17/26
Kimberly Seigel – Violation Of City Ordinance – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
18/26
Jami Bigham – Possession Other Controlled Substance In Schedule I To V – 2nd & Sub Offense – Violation Of Probation – Failure To Appear – Giving False Information To Police (Misrepresenting Identity)
19/26
Ronald Zarko – Unlawful Possession Of Prescription Drugs – Possession Other Controlled Substance In Schedule I To V – 1st Offense – Unlawful Carrying Of A Handgun
20/26
Corey Tyler – Shoplifting : Value $2000 Or Less – Committment
21/26
Joseph Baggett – Committment
22/26
Joycelyn Beamon – Fugitive From Justice
23/26
Robert Durham – Habitual Traffic Offender
24/26
Xavier Bethea – Unlawful Storage:Possession Of A Machine Gun:Sawed–Off Shotgun:Rifle – Unlawful Carrying Of A Handgun – Resisting Arrest – Possession Of Marijuana – 2nd & Sub Offense
25/26
Quanterious Williams – Unlawful Carrying Of A Handgun
26/26
Johntavious Dixon – Unlawful Carrying Of A Handgun – Possession Of A Stolen Handgun
Check out the York County mugshots from the week of Sunday, April 2nd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.