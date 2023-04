Gaston County Mugshots April 8th

1/17 Gaston County Mugshots

2/17 Amanda Wylie – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

3/17 Nichola Williamson – Failure To Appear In Court

4/17 Timothy West – Larceny – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Breaking : Entering – Failure To Appear In Court

5/17 Tony Sanders – Assault On A Female



6/17 Latisha Rodgers – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Stop At Red Light

7/17 Jermaine Robbins – Larceny – Felony Possession Of Firearm

8/17 Michael Lynch – Possession Of Cocaine – Simple Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances – Suspended Tag – Driving While License Revoked

9/17 Payton Humphries – Failure To Appear In Court

10/17 Mary Hoyle – Failure To Appear In Court



11/17 Sarah Hartman – Second Degree Trespass

12/17 Phillip Greene – Failure To Appear In Court

13/17 Allison Flanders – Driving While impaired – Child Abuse – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

14/17 Travis Eason – Failure To Appear In Court

15/17 Timothy Cribb – Probation Violation



16/17 Tyler Cobb – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

17/17 David Alejandro – Assault On A Female



































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, April 8th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.