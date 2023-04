Gaston County Mugshots April 9th

1/24 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/24 Franklin Young – DWI

3/24 Quentin Watson – Assault, Inflict Serious Injury

4/24 Bryan Thompson – Kidnapping, First Degree – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Assault By Strangulation

5/24 Ricky Tanner – Sch II, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



6/24 Darian Smith – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Unlawfully Pass Emergency Vehicle

7/24 Joshua Rose – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

8/24 Michael Morgan – Resist Public Officer – Reg Plate Improperly Attached – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle

9/24 Tyreesha Montgomery – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/24 Willie Meeks – Heroin, Traffick – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



11/24 Miguel Maldonado – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/24 Tory Lane – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/24 Jesse Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/24 Chad Hughes – Failure To Appear, Felony

15/24 Michael Horton – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



16/24 Jason Hennard – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/24 Phillip Greene – Assault, Female

18/24 Amber Freeman – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWI – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt

19/24 Justin Dunnam – DWI – Lighting, Fail To Burn Headlamps

20/24 Angela Clemmer – Financial Identity Fraud – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Registration Plate:Card, Expired



21/24 Clayton Campbell – Assault, Female

22/24 Ernest Camp – Possess Methamphetamine – Marijuana, Possess

23/24 Crystal Bridges – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Marijuana, Possess – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/24 Michelle Bailey – Heroin, Traffick – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, April 9th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.