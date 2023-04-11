Gaston County Mugshots April 10th
Angela Middleton – Child Abuse – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Center Lane Violation
Angela Pless – Possess Methamphetamine
April Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Arin Treadway – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Employee – Obtain Property False Pretense
Billy Robbins – Threat, Communicate
Britt Dube – Assault, Female
Bryan Abreu–Beato – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Carlos Wright – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Passing, Unsafe, Yellow Line – Turn, Improper – Drive Left Of Center
Chastity Singleton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christian Karmo – Injury, Real Property – Sch VI, Possess – Resist Public Officer
Christopher Roseberry – Habeas Corpus
Coleman Jolly – Probation Violation
Danielle Hendrix – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Darrien Payne – DWI – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – License, No Operators
David Owens – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Eddie Hullender – Habitual Larceny
Jaylen Drayton – Sch V, Possess W: Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Marijuana, Possess
Jordan Caothers – DWI – Firearm, Possess Felon
Junior Lopez – Drive After Consuming, Less Than 21 – DWI – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light – Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane
Kelly Grier – Leash Law Violation
Kenneth Ledford – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Kevin Gibson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ladarius Surratt – DWI
Leon Wheeler – Habeas Corpus
Michael Bias – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Miller – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Pedro Vasquez–Molina – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – License, No Operators – Wrong Way On Dual Lane Highway
Quintonio Brice – Speed, Exceed Limit > 15 Or Exceed 80 mph – Resist Public Officer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Shane Guthrie – Habeas Corpus
Shannon Longfellow – DWI – License, No Operators – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle
Tony Robbins – Larceny, Motor Vehicle
Tyler Owens – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, April 10th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.