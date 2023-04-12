CMPD: Couple Charged With Abusing Four Month Old Baby Wanted By Police

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a local couple accused of child abuse. Mildred Chestnut and Brandon Augustine are facing charges of Felony Intentional Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Injury. The victim is the couple’s four month old baby who police say is suffering from severe and life-altering injuries.

The CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) has been searching for Chestnut and Augustine since March 21. They say it’s likely that the couple has fled North Carolina. A vehicle belonging to them was found in Austell, Georgia on March 21 after police say it was intentionally abandoned and hidden. Detectives believe the couple has been receiving assistance including money, shelter, and rides. Police say anyone with knowledge of this case that has been providing assistance to Chestnut and Augustine is subject to criminal charges including Aiding and Abetting, and Accessory after the Fact of a Felony.

If you know where the couple might be, call Crimestoppers – 704-334-1600.