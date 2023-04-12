Gaston County Mugshots April 11th
-
1/31
Gaston County Mugshots
-
2/31
Romello Byers – Probation Violation
-
3/31
Amanda Millhone – Failure To Appear In Court
-
4/31
Bobbie Reynolds – Larceny
-
5/31
Ceasar Hernanadez – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Larceny
-
-
6/31
Jason Spencer – Driving While Impaired
-
7/31
Wesley Clinton – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
-
8/31
Tyler Webb – Parole Warrant
-
9/31
David Hudsppeth – Larceny
-
10/31
William Perscola – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Heroine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
11/31
Matthew Reese – Flee:Elude Arrest – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked – Aggresive Driving – No insurance – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Possession Of Meth
-
12/31
Jacob Black – Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances
-
13/31
Bart Bazzle – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury
-
14/31
Rusty Ford – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled – Possesssion Of Drug Paraphernalia – Driving While License Revoked
-
15/31
Johnathan Harvey – Flee/Elude Arrest Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Meth – Driving While License Revoked – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
16/31
Davie Shuping – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device
-
17/31
Dana Burleson – Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances
-
18/31
Roger Hines – Failure To Appear in Court
-
19/31
Ryna Huson – Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substances
-
20/31
Shanise Falcon – Failure To Appear In Court
-
-
21/31
Christopher Greene – Probation Violation – Other County
-
22/31
Larry Evans – Kidnapping – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female – Interference Emergency Communication – Telepone
-
23/31
Brandon Branch – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
-
24/31
James Pata – Misuse Of 911 System
-
25/31
Jerome Overton – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer
-
-
26/31
Travis Norton – Failure To Appear In Court
-
27/31
Earl Bradley – Break/Enter Motor Vehicle – Attempted Break / Enter Building
-
28/31
Marcus Baker – Failure To Appear In Court
-
29/31
Shannon Contreras – Parole Warrant
-
30/31
Howard Gunn – Failure To Report New Address– Sex Offender
-
-
31/31
Roman Rizzo – Break/Enter – Larceny
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, April 11th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.