Gaston County Mugshots April 11th

1/31 Gaston County Mugshots

2/31 Romello Byers – Probation Violation

3/31 Amanda Millhone – Failure To Appear In Court

4/31 Bobbie Reynolds – Larceny

5/31 Ceasar Hernanadez – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Larceny



6/31 Jason Spencer – Driving While Impaired

7/31 Wesley Clinton – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation

8/31 Tyler Webb – Parole Warrant

9/31 David Hudsppeth – Larceny

10/31 William Perscola – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Heroine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



11/31 Matthew Reese – Flee:Elude Arrest – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked – Aggresive Driving – No insurance – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Possession Of Meth

12/31 Jacob Black – Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

13/31 Bart Bazzle – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury

14/31 Rusty Ford – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled – Possesssion Of Drug Paraphernalia – Driving While License Revoked

15/31 Johnathan Harvey – Flee/Elude Arrest Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Meth – Driving While License Revoked – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



16/31 Davie Shuping – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device

17/31 Dana Burleson – Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

18/31 Roger Hines – Failure To Appear in Court

19/31 Ryna Huson – Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substances

20/31 Shanise Falcon – Failure To Appear In Court



21/31 Christopher Greene – Probation Violation – Other County

22/31 Larry Evans – Kidnapping – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female – Interference Emergency Communication – Telepone

23/31 Brandon Branch – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation

24/31 James Pata – Misuse Of 911 System

25/31 Jerome Overton – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer



26/31 Travis Norton – Failure To Appear In Court

27/31 Earl Bradley – Break/Enter Motor Vehicle – Attempted Break / Enter Building

28/31 Marcus Baker – Failure To Appear In Court

29/31 Shannon Contreras – Parole Warrant

30/31 Howard Gunn – Failure To Report New Address– Sex Offender



31/31 Roman Rizzo – Break/Enter – Larceny































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, April 11th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.