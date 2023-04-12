York County Mugshots For The Week Of April 9th
2/13
Lonnie Burris – Family Court Bench Warrant
3/13
Jimmie Banks – Sentenced Hold
4/13
Dustin Carter – Sentenced Hold
5/13
Kaleb Alexander – Assault And Battery 1st Degree – Burglary 1st Degree – Malicious Injury To Real Property < $2000
6/13
Christopher Downs – Assault And Battery 3rd Degree
7/13
Melvin Comer – Bond Revocation
8/13
Daniel Freeman – Failure To Appear
9/13
Eric Duty – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
10/13
Eric Robinson – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
11/13
Roger Meeks – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
12/13
Tara Lawhon – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning – Violation Of City Ordinance
13/13
Bryan Calderon – Possession:Sell:Disposal Of A Stolen Vehicle > $2000 < $10000 – Hit And Run (Attended Vehicle : No Injuries) – Driving Under The Influence – No Drivers License
Check out the York County mugshots from the week of Sunday, April 9th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.