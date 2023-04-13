Central Piedmont To Hold Emergency Response Demonstration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Central Piedmont Community College will hold a large-scale emergency incident response demonstration with students from multiple first responders and healthcare programs participating.

The purpose of this demonstration is to show response operations for incidents that involve a large number of injured people or mass casualties.

The event will be held Saturday, April 22, from 9. a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Campus.

Viewers will be able to see the action in person during this live demonstration of a tragic occurrence requiring multiple agencies of law enforcement, emergency medical, and hospital personnel, and featuring students across various areas utilizing the skills taught in our programs from beginning to end.

Additional details

Visitors and volunteers can engage in a tour of Central Piedmont’s new Leon Levine Health Sciences Center, featuring new and advanced state-of-the-art technology. They can also speak with professionals at medical career info tables who will be available to answer questions.