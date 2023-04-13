Gaston County Mugshots April 12th
Gaston County Mugshots
Mark Benson – Failure To Appear In Court
Chelsea Macias – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Robert Ford – Non Support Of Child
Candi Moore – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
Destiny Evans – Criminal Contempt
Jessica Foster – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Nathaniel Helms – Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substances
Justin Cornwell – Larceny
Alejandro Guevara – Driving While License Revoked – No Insurance – Failure To Apply For New Title – Unsafe Lane Change
Rodtavius Barrow – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked – Injury To Personal Property
Rodregious Williams – Failure To Appear In Court
Mallory Upton – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense – Larceny
Javier Sobalvarro – Possession Of Meth
Dylan Ingle – Failure To Appear In Court
Kevin Thomas – Failure To Appear In Court
Brittany Mathis – Parole Warrant
Derrick Seeley – Failure To Appear In Court
Brandy Patterson – Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances
Brian Neagle – Non Support Of Child
Jeffery Davis – Possession Of Meth – Shoplifting Concealed Goods
Jonathan Brice – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Or Marijuana
Marquis Tilman – Assault On A Female
Courtney Rudisill – Selling and Distributing Controlling Substances Within 1000 Feet Of School Grounds
Tommy Lilly – Habitual Larceny
She Borland – Larcney
Eliyejah Marshall – Failure To Appear In Court
Patrick Swann – Failure To Appear In Court – Second Degree Trespass
James Taylor – Failure To Appear In Court
Derek Percival – Resist Public Officer – Expired Registration – Disorderly Conduct – Inspection Violation
Kenneth Smith – Probation Violation
Amanda Eversole – Probation Violation
Patricia Staley – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device
Marvin Doster – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – Failure Maintain Lane Control
Krishawn Glenn – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
Robyn Moses – Failure To Appear In Court
Jeffery Sutton – Failure To Appear In Court
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, April 12th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.