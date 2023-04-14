Gaston County Mugshots April 13th
Kimberly Frasure – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Richard Bethea – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Speeding, Exceed Limit > 15 Or Exceed 80 mph – Firearm, Possess, Felon
Marqaue Armstrong – Threat, Communicate
Edwin Carrera–Cantarero – Firearm, Discharge Into Occupied Property – Possess Stolen Firearm – Resist Public Officer
Wendy Catterton – Assault, Simple
Sharon Cooper – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ashley Courtemanche – Probation Violation
Christopher Culpepper – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Robert Davis – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Gabriel Deitz – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Lonnie Frazier – Resist Public Officer – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Jessica Gamble – Failure To Comply – Possess Stolen Property – Weapon, Possess, By Prisoner – Handgun, Concealed Permit Violation
Dustin Guy – Trespass, 2nd Degree
David Helms – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Lori Helton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Kimberly Hill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jordan Hutchins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
Reginald Miller – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Javonte Phillips – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – License Plate Frame:Cover Violation – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Jonathan Putnam – Probation Violation
Deangelo Rice – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher Starnes – Failure To Appear, Felony – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Lindsey Stroupe – Heroin, Traffick – Sch II , Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch VI, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, April 13th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.