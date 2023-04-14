“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Luke Combs Raises The Bar In Nashville & Kylie Jenner Gets Caught Creepin’

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, North Carolina native, Luke Combs is raising the bar in Nashville. The country hitmaker just announced that he is opening a bar in downtown Nashville. He promises the venue will be a cool experience for customers and fans and will include an awesome bourbon experience. It is scheduled to open in 2024.

Kylie Jenner is single and ready to mingle. Her black Range Rover was caught parked in the driveway of actor, Timothee Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home this week. The two have been sparking dating rumors since video of them getting cozy at Paris Fashion Week surfaced. Jenner has called it quits with Travis Scott with whom she shares two children. What do you think? Couple or close friends?