Mecklenburg County Active Inmates April 15th

1/27 Mecklenburg County Active Inmates

2/27 Rasha Blanchard – Trafficking Meth

3/27 Josh Blackburn – Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle

4/27 Julius Bishop – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation

5/27 Jonathan Best–Edmonds – Larcney of Firearm



6/27 Ronnie Best – Statutory Rape Of Child By Adult

7/27 Prentice Bess – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

8/27 Lj Bertha – First Degree Rape

9/27 Aaron Benton – Trafficking Meth

10/27 Richard Bennett – Contributing Deliqunecy Of Juvenile



11/27 Malikah Bennett – First Degree Murder

12/27 Kamar Bennett – Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon

13/27 Jermaine Bennett – Resisiting Public Officer

14/27 Gemyel Bennett – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

15/27 Nico Benn – First Degree Murder



16/27 Kaivon Belton – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

17/27 Audie Belk – First Degree Murder

18/27 Timothy Belcher – Second Degree Forcible Rape – Resisiting Public Officer – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

19/27 Jamme Beachem – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

20/27 William Baxter – Felony Stalking



21/27 Dahmeune Baxter – Possesison Of Firearm By Felon

22/27 Joseph Baucom – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

23/27 Thaddeus Batts – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

24/27 Angel Bursurto – Mendoza – Conspiracy Robbery With Dangeorus Weapon

25/27 Damian Barrios – Staturory Sex Offense With Child Under 15



26/27 Robert Barringger – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Dwelling – Parole Violation

27/27 Zyon Barrett–Tobias – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Common Law Robbery























































Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County.