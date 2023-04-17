Gaston County Mugshots April 16th
1/31
2/31
Micah Newton – Parole Warrant
3/31
Johnny Williams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
4/31
Robert Weatherford – DWI – Unsafe Movement
5/31
Justin Villanueva – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
6/31
Charles Tillmon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
7/31
Marco Tamariz–Miranda – DWI – License, No Operators
8/31
Carson Stewart – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
9/31
Ariel Romero – Resist Public Officer – License, No Operators – DWI – Immigration
10/31
Jarobi Ratliff – Break:Enter – Assault, Simple – Failure To Appear, Felony – Probation Violation – Threat, Communicate
11/31
Brian Pike – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
12/31
Justin Palmer – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Burglary, 1st Degree
13/31
Demarkus Moss–Durham – Heroin, Traffick – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdeemeanor – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
14/31
Mary Miskell – Assault, Simple
15/31
James Merriweather – Domestic Violence Protective Order
16/31
Christa Lassiter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
17/31
Sharron Lassister – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
18/31
Andre Jackson – Larceny
19/31
Tyreck Hopper – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
20/31
Charles Hayes – Assault, Simple
21/31
Charles Hayes – Assault, Simple
22/31
Camry Hall – Assault, Simple
23/31
Marcus Guthrie – Assault, Female
24/31
Rex Farmer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
25/31
Christopher Elmore – Fail To Obey Traffic Officer – Resist Public Officer – Intoxicated And Disruptive
26/31
Clayton Crowe – Probation Violation
27/31
Jeremy Crank – Domestic Violence Protection Order
28/31
Jeffrey Chappell – Telephone, Threatening Phone Call – Threat, Communicate
30/31
Ryan Becker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
31/31
Sanrio Anderson – Resist Public Officer – Assault, Simple
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, April 16th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.