Gaston County Mugshots April 16th

1/31 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/31 Micah Newton – Parole Warrant

3/31 Johnny Williams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/31 Robert Weatherford – DWI – Unsafe Movement

5/31 Justin Villanueva – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/31 Charles Tillmon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/31 Marco Tamariz–Miranda – DWI – License, No Operators

8/31 Carson Stewart – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/31 Ariel Romero – Resist Public Officer – License, No Operators – DWI – Immigration

10/31 Jarobi Ratliff – Break:Enter – Assault, Simple – Failure To Appear, Felony – Probation Violation – Threat, Communicate



11/31 Brian Pike – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/31 Justin Palmer – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Burglary, 1st Degree

13/31 Demarkus Moss–Durham – Heroin, Traffick – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdeemeanor – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

14/31 Mary Miskell – Assault, Simple

15/31 James Merriweather – Domestic Violence Protective Order



16/31 Christa Lassiter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/31 Sharron Lassister – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/31 Andre Jackson – Larceny

19/31 Tyreck Hopper – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/31 Charles Hayes – Assault, Simple



21/31 Charles Hayes – Assault, Simple

22/31 Camry Hall – Assault, Simple

23/31 Marcus Guthrie – Assault, Female

24/31 Rex Farmer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/31 Christopher Elmore – Fail To Obey Traffic Officer – Resist Public Officer – Intoxicated And Disruptive



26/31 Clayton Crowe – Probation Violation

27/31 Jeremy Crank – Domestic Violence Protection Order

28/31 Jeffrey Chappell – Telephone, Threatening Phone Call – Threat, Communicate

29/31 Edvin Castro – DWI

30/31 Ryan Becker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



31/31 Sanrio Anderson – Resist Public Officer – Assault, Simple































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, April 16th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.