Gaston County Mugshots April 17th
1/40
Gaston-County-Mugshots
2/40
Summer Neal – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
3/40
Tabitha Vansickel – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
4/40
Samantha Teague – Financial Identity Fraud – Forgery
5/40
Jerry Snead – Assault By Stragulation – AWDWIK
6/40
Amee Singtho – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
7/40
Amber Rychlik – Failure To Appear, Felony
8/40
Antonio Rosario – Habeas Corpus
9/40
Theresa Ramey – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Larceny, Misdemeanor
10/40
Daniel Pullen – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off
11/40
Gary Polk – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
12/40
Keondra Pitts – Assault, Inflict Serious Injury
13/40
Matthew Norris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
14/40
Jody Messer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
15/40
Lequita McGinnis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
16/40
Jermaine Latta – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
17/40
Andrew Hunsinger – Habeas Corpus
18/40
Samuel Host – Assault, Female
19/40
Shannon Hernandez – Obtain Property False Pretense
20/40
Tiara Heard – AWDW – Child Abuse
21/40
Omar Hardin – Failure To Appear, Felony – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Firearm – Larceny, Misdemeanor
22/40
Daniel Gutierrez – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol
23/40
Morgan Grigsby – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
25/40
Dillion Gordon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
26/40
Billy Gilreath – Probation Violation
27/40
Tyler Floyd – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Non Support Child Iv D
28/40
Trinity Drumm – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods
29/40
Brittany Dorney – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
30/40
Debra Dennis – Assault, Simple
31/40
Aaron Davis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
32/40
Tyler Crossley – Larceny, Motor Vehicle
33/40
Michael Clark – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
34/40
Michael Chandler – Larceny, Anti–Inventory Device – Resist Public Officer
35/40
Wendy Black – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Larceny, Misdemeanor
36/40
Aaron Bethard – Break:Enter – Trespass, Domestic Criminal – Assault, Female – Assault, Simple
37/40
Sidney Berryman – Domestic Violence Probation Order
38/40
Antoine Barnett – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
39/40
Emmanuel Annang – Marijuana, Possess – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
40/40
James Adams – Habeas Corpus
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, April 17th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.