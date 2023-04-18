Gaston County Mugshots April 17th

1/40 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/40 Summer Neal – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/40 Tabitha Vansickel – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/40 Samantha Teague – Financial Identity Fraud – Forgery

5/40 Jerry Snead – Assault By Stragulation – AWDWIK



6/40 Amee Singtho – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/40 Amber Rychlik – Failure To Appear, Felony

8/40 Antonio Rosario – Habeas Corpus

9/40 Theresa Ramey – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Larceny, Misdemeanor

10/40 Daniel Pullen – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off



11/40 Gary Polk – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/40 Keondra Pitts – Assault, Inflict Serious Injury

13/40 Matthew Norris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/40 Jody Messer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/40 Lequita McGinnis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/40 Jermaine Latta – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/40 Andrew Hunsinger – Habeas Corpus

18/40 Samuel Host – Assault, Female

19/40 Shannon Hernandez – Obtain Property False Pretense

20/40 Tiara Heard – AWDW – Child Abuse



21/40 Omar Hardin – Failure To Appear, Felony – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Firearm – Larceny, Misdemeanor

22/40 Daniel Gutierrez – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol

23/40 Morgan Grigsby – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/40 Mars Grier – AWDW

25/40 Dillion Gordon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



26/40 Billy Gilreath – Probation Violation

27/40 Tyler Floyd – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Non Support Child Iv D

28/40 Trinity Drumm – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods

29/40 Brittany Dorney – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/40 Debra Dennis – Assault, Simple



31/40 Aaron Davis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

32/40 Tyler Crossley – Larceny, Motor Vehicle

33/40 Michael Clark – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

34/40 Michael Chandler – Larceny, Anti–Inventory Device – Resist Public Officer

35/40 Wendy Black – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Larceny, Misdemeanor



36/40 Aaron Bethard – Break:Enter – Trespass, Domestic Criminal – Assault, Female – Assault, Simple

37/40 Sidney Berryman – Domestic Violence Probation Order

38/40 Antoine Barnett – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

39/40 Emmanuel Annang – Marijuana, Possess – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

40/40 James Adams – Habeas Corpus

















































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, April 17th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.