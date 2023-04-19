Gaston County Mugshots April 18th
Jonquease Walker – Obtain Property False Pretense
Maryann Taylor – Parole Warrant
Jimmy Swanson – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Heroin – Failure To Appear In Court
Jacob Spivey – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
Jason Spencer – Driving While Impaired
Nacoleon Solomon – Failure To Appear In Court
Duran Rozzell – Failure To Appear In Court
Eric Roseboro – Failure To Appear In Court
Luis Rosario – Failure To Appear In Court
Scottie Reynolds – Failure To Appear In Court
Tabulon Reece – Failure To Appear In Court
Rebecca Proffitt – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Larceny
Wilford Patterson – Failure To Report New Address – Sex Offender
Jasmine Parker – Child Abuse
John Page – Second Degree Trespassing
Anthony Michel – Driving While Impaired – Suspended Tag
Edwin Rodriquez – Larceny – Immigration
Julie Pinkard – Extradition : Fugitive
Keilan Mcclelland – Failure To Appear In Court
Christopher McAbee – Probation Violation
William Gore – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Donald Goodlet – Possession Of Schedule II Of Control Substances – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Raheem Epps – Possession Of Marijuana – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren
Brandi Duncan – Common Law Robbery
Tarry Dobson – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Open Contain after Consuming Alcohol –
Daquan Crain – Failure To Report New Address-Sex Offense
Floyd Collins – Assault Of A Female
Candance Coffey – Possession Of Meth
Romain Chancley – Second Degree Trespassing
Richard Cannon – Parole Warrant
Romello Byers – Probation Violation
Jean Briand – DWI – Speeding – Designated Lane Violation
Jerry Black – Indecent Exposure
Glynn Black – Failure To Report New Address – Sex Offesnes
Grady Allen – Failure To Appear In Court – Simple Assault
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, April 18th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.