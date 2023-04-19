Gaston County Mugshots April 18th

1/36 Gaston County Mugshots

2/36 Jonquease Walker – Obtain Property False Pretense

3/36 Maryann Taylor – Parole Warrant

4/36 Jimmy Swanson – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Heroin – Failure To Appear In Court

5/36 Jacob Spivey – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



6/36 Jason Spencer – Driving While Impaired

7/36 Nacoleon Solomon – Failure To Appear In Court

8/36 Duran Rozzell – Failure To Appear In Court

9/36 Eric Roseboro – Failure To Appear In Court

10/36 Luis Rosario – Failure To Appear In Court



11/36 Scottie Reynolds – Failure To Appear In Court

12/36 Tabulon Reece – Failure To Appear In Court

13/36 Rebecca Proffitt – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Larceny

14/36 Wilford Patterson – Failure To Report New Address – Sex Offender

15/36 Jasmine Parker – Child Abuse



16/36 John Page – Second Degree Trespassing

17/36 Anthony Michel – Driving While Impaired – Suspended Tag

18/36 Edwin Rodriquez – Larceny – Immigration

19/36 Julie Pinkard – Extradition : Fugitive

20/36 Keilan Mcclelland – Failure To Appear In Court



21/36 Christopher McAbee – Probation Violation

22/36 William Gore – Domestic Violence Protection Order

23/36 Donald Goodlet – Possession Of Schedule II Of Control Substances – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

24/36 Raheem Epps – Possession Of Marijuana – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren

25/36 Brandi Duncan – Common Law Robbery



26/36 Tarry Dobson – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Open Contain after Consuming Alcohol –

27/36 Daquan Crain – Failure To Report New Address-Sex Offense

28/36 Floyd Collins – Assault Of A Female

29/36 Candance Coffey – Possession Of Meth

30/36 Romain Chancley – Second Degree Trespassing



31/36 Richard Cannon – Parole Warrant

32/36 Romello Byers – Probation Violation

33/36 Jean Briand – DWI – Speeding – Designated Lane Violation

34/36 Jerry Black – Indecent Exposure

35/36 Glynn Black – Failure To Report New Address – Sex Offesnes



36/36 Grady Allen – Failure To Appear In Court – Simple Assault









































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, April 18th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.