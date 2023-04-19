‘Over The Hedge Charlotte’ Return October 6th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, announced the return of the fifth annual “Over the Edge Charlotte” fundraising event, set to take place Friday, Oct. 6. Rappelling 10 stories down the Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown, participants are raising funds to support the Foundation’s mission to provide children most in need of all ages with access to educational opportunities.

The Foundation works to ensure students have a competitive edge that best equips them for life and drives their future success. Every $20 donation brings one child into the NASCAR Hall of Fame for innovative learning experiences. Last year alone, the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Education programming served more than 11,000 students and the Foundation provided nearly 1,500 students with scholarships, thanks in large part to the incredible support for the Over The Edge Charlotte event.

“We are grateful to all of the past Over the Edge Charlotte participants, fundraising with us to achieve ambitious goals in support of the Charlotte community,” said Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “Through this fundraising event, we are able to make a real impact on the students in our community and beyond. We look forward to another successful and enjoyable event later this year.”

This dynamic fundraiser is an opportunity for members of the Charlotte community to positively influence the lives of others. To rappel down the building, prospective participants are required to raise $1,000 leading up to the event. The first two rappelers for the day have been confirmed as Tim Miner and Matt Olin, co-founders of Charlotte Is Creative.

“It is an honor to be the first two rappelers to go ‘Over the Edge’ in support of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation,” said Charlotte Is Creative Co-Founders Matt Olin and Tim Miner. “If rappelling down 10 stories of the Embassy Suites is all it takes for us to help kids in our community gain access to creative, hands-on educational opportunities, then we’re down! (Well…UP first. Then down.) Plus, our kids might finally think we’re cool.”

In addition, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who won the 2023 Daytona 500, will excitingly join the event as a rappeler this year. Ricky is a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion and after winning the longest Daytona 500 in history in February 2023, he parked his car on the start finish line climbed the fence. Now, it’s time for Ricky to rappel down a building for a great cause.

“We appreciate everything the NASCAR Hall of Fame does for our sport and especially for students in our communities,” said 2023 Daytona 500 Champion and No. 47 Harris Teeter / Totino’s Camaro NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. “To support one of their most popular fundraising events, I’ll be going ‘Over the Edge’ in the Queen City. The ultimate goal of the fundraiser is to provide students with access to learning opportunities for success, and I’m looking forward to it before racing at Charlotte’s Road Course.”

Those interested in participating can learn more and register at CharlotteOvertheEdge.org. More details to come, highlighting day-of event activities on the NASCAR Hall of Fame plaza.