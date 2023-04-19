Two Injured in Gaston County Shooting, Suspect Still at Large

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One adult male and a juvenile are injured after being shot at a home in Gaston County. This happened Tuesday night at a home on April Drive near Grier Street.

Investigators say a woman was also grazed by a bullet in the shooting and another man was shot at, but not injured.

The suspect has been identified as Robert Louis Singletary. He remains at-large.

Singletary has been charged with four counts of attempted 1st degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Gaston County Police encourage people in the area to remain vigilant and report any sightings of Singletary to the Gaston County Communications Center.

You can call 911 or 704-866-3300. You should not approach Singletary or attempt to apprehend him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information pertinent to the investigation.