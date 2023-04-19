York County Mugshots For The Week Of April 16th

1/31 York-County-Mugshots

2/31 Jeffrey Carter – Failure To Appear

3/31 Scotty Deese – Commitment

4/31 Justin Barrett – Violation Of Probation

5/31 Chelsea Buckner – Failure To Appear



6/31 Margaret Johnson – Failure To Appear

7/31 Scotty Thompson – Violation Of City Ordinance

8/31 Gary Patterson – Possession Schedule I Narcotic LSD:Schedule II Narcotic – Drugs:MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I & LSD, And Sched. II – Drugs:Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD, & Schedule II – PWID Methamphetamine

9/31 Angelina Wright – PWID Methamphetamine – Possession Schedule I Narcotic LSD:Schedule II Narcotic – Drugs:MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I & LSD, And Sched. II – Possession Of Marijuana

10/31 Ericko Watson – Violation Of City Ordinance – Driving Under Suspension – Committment



11/31 Johnathan Burke –Burglary 2nd Degree – Criminal Conspiracy – Possession Of Burglary Tools

12/31 Dalton Schutt – Shoplifting : Value $2000 Or Less

13/31 Sandy Jennings – Shoplifting : Value $2000 Or Less – Drugs : Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II – Violation Of Probation

14/31 Jose Fernandez Pena – Stalking

15/31 James Hope – Family Court Bench Warrant – Arson 2nd Degree



16/31 Angela Springs – Financial Identity Fraud : Identity Fraud – Shoplifting : Value $2000 Or Less – Failure To Appear

17/31 Roderick Cherry – Shoplifting : Value $2000 Or Less – Failure To Appear

18/31 Angel De Luna’ Hernandez – Driving Under The Influence – Driving Under Suspension

19/31 Megan Sauls – Failure To Appear

20/31 Anthony Smith – Possession Schedule I Narcotic LSD Schedule II Narcotic



21/31 Quante Davis – Criminal Sexual Conduct With Minor, Or Atempt – Victim Under 16 Years Of Age – Criminal Sexual Conduct With Minor 3rd Degree

22/31 Larry Floyd – Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

23/31 Thetis Griffin – Malicious Injury To Personal Property <$2000 – Burglary – Petty Larceny < $2000

24/31 Alberto Velasquez – Trafficking Cocaine > 10G But < 28G

25/31 Ladonix Williams – Drugs:MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I & LSD, And Sched. II – PWID Schedule IV Drug Except Flunitrazepam – Trafficking MDMA:Ecstacy



26/31 Jeness Zelaya–Castro – Trafficking Cocaine > 10G But < 28G

27/31 Edgar Zelaya – Driving Under The Influence – No Drivers License – Open Container Of Beer Or Wine In Moving Vehicle

28/31 Jessica Moore – No Drivers License – Drugs::MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I & LSD, And Sched. II – Possession:Sell:Disposal Of A Stolen Vehicle – Receiving Stolen Goods

29/31 Joshua Eddleman – Possession Of Methamphetamine < 1 Gram

30/31 Thaddeus Phillips – Criminal Conspiracy – Assault And Battery Of High And Aggravated Nature – Possession Of A Weapon During Violent Crime



31/31 Robert Whitaker – Possession Other Controlled Substance In Schedule I To V – Possession Of Cocaine – Committment































































Check out the York County mugshots from the week of Sunday, April 16th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.