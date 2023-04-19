York County Mugshots For The Week Of April 16th
Jeffrey Carter – Failure To Appear
Scotty Deese – Commitment
Justin Barrett – Violation Of Probation
Chelsea Buckner – Failure To Appear
Margaret Johnson – Failure To Appear
Scotty Thompson – Violation Of City Ordinance
Gary Patterson – Possession Schedule I Narcotic LSD:Schedule II Narcotic – Drugs:MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I & LSD, And Sched. II – Drugs:Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD, & Schedule II – PWID Methamphetamine
Angelina Wright – PWID Methamphetamine – Possession Schedule I Narcotic LSD:Schedule II Narcotic – Drugs:MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I & LSD, And Sched. II – Possession Of Marijuana
Ericko Watson – Violation Of City Ordinance – Driving Under Suspension – Committment
Johnathan Burke –Burglary 2nd Degree – Criminal Conspiracy – Possession Of Burglary Tools
Dalton Schutt – Shoplifting : Value $2000 Or Less
Sandy Jennings – Shoplifting : Value $2000 Or Less – Drugs : Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II – Violation Of Probation
Jose Fernandez Pena – Stalking
James Hope – Family Court Bench Warrant – Arson 2nd Degree
Angela Springs – Financial Identity Fraud : Identity Fraud – Shoplifting : Value $2000 Or Less – Failure To Appear
Roderick Cherry – Shoplifting : Value $2000 Or Less – Failure To Appear
Angel De Luna’ Hernandez – Driving Under The Influence – Driving Under Suspension
Megan Sauls – Failure To Appear
Anthony Smith – Possession Schedule I Narcotic LSD Schedule II Narcotic
Quante Davis – Criminal Sexual Conduct With Minor, Or Atempt – Victim Under 16 Years Of Age – Criminal Sexual Conduct With Minor 3rd Degree
Larry Floyd – Domestic Violence 2nd Degree
Thetis Griffin – Malicious Injury To Personal Property <$2000 – Burglary – Petty Larceny < $2000
Alberto Velasquez – Trafficking Cocaine > 10G But < 28G
Ladonix Williams – Drugs:MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I & LSD, And Sched. II – PWID Schedule IV Drug Except Flunitrazepam – Trafficking MDMA:Ecstacy
Jeness Zelaya–Castro – Trafficking Cocaine > 10G But < 28G
Edgar Zelaya – Driving Under The Influence – No Drivers License – Open Container Of Beer Or Wine In Moving Vehicle
Jessica Moore – No Drivers License – Drugs::MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I & LSD, And Sched. II – Possession:Sell:Disposal Of A Stolen Vehicle – Receiving Stolen Goods
Joshua Eddleman – Possession Of Methamphetamine < 1 Gram
Thaddeus Phillips – Criminal Conspiracy – Assault And Battery Of High And Aggravated Nature – Possession Of A Weapon During Violent Crime
Robert Whitaker – Possession Other Controlled Substance In Schedule I To V – Possession Of Cocaine – Committment
Check out the York County mugshots from the week of Sunday, April 16th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.