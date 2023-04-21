Gaston County Mugshots April 20th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Adrian Smith – Larceny
Donnie Wallace – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Paraole Warrant
John Underwood – Possess Stolen Property – Failure To Appear, Felony
Jessica Thompson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Daniel Tellez – Sch II, Possess
Daniel Tarlton – Resist Public Officer – Domestic Violence Probation Order – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren
Wayne Sackett – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch II, Possess, Simple
Robert Rhyne – Parole Warrant
Bobbie Reynolds – Failure To Appear, Felony
Johnny Reid – Assault, Female
Darren Ransom – Threat, Communicate
Heather Ragland – School Attendance Law Violation
Tamara Pettis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
Melanie Perry – Larceny, Dog
Daryl Penny – Probation Violation, Other County – Defraud Drug:Alc Test
James Parsons – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Frank Nicoletti – DWI
Nicolas Mudd – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Insurance, No Liability – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Cancl:Revok:Susp Certif:Tag – DWI – Drive After Consuming, Less Than 21 – Lane Change Signal Violation
Brian Moon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Lequisha McKnight – Threat, Communicate
George McDowell – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Brandon McAfee – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Brigitte Lynn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Bailey King – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Amber Kerley – Probation Violation
Michelle Jones – Assault, Simple
Brian Jones – Assault, Female
Tyler Johnston – Larceny – Possess Methamphetamine
Michael Jenkins – Probation Violation
David Helms – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense
Larry Hardison – Larceny – Heroin, Possess – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
James Hagans – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Veronica Freeman – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Vernon Edwards – Assault, Female – Assault, Pointing A Gun
Travis Eason – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Tadford Davis – Obtained Property False Pretense – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Darius Davis – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Resist Public Officer – Speed, Exceed Limit >15 Or Exceed 80 mph – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Title, Unsafe – Inspection Violation
Abraham Davis – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer
Ashley Courtemanche – Probation Violation
Nerissa Childers – Probation Violation, Other County
Ronnie Cash – Failure To Appear, Felony
Jesus Carloarroyo – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Darryl Blackmon – Domestic Violence Protection Order
James Beane – Habeas Corpus – Heroin, Possess
Bart Bazzle – Probation Violation
Terri Backers – School Attendance Law Violation
Matthew Adair – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Pointing A Gun – Assault, Female – Injury, Personal Property
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from April 20th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.