Gaston County Mugshots April 20th

1/48 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/48 Adrian Smith – Larceny

3/48 Donnie Wallace – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Paraole Warrant

4/48 John Underwood – Possess Stolen Property – Failure To Appear, Felony

5/48 Jessica Thompson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/48 Daniel Tellez – Sch II, Possess

7/48 Daniel Tarlton – Resist Public Officer – Domestic Violence Probation Order – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren

8/48 Wayne Sackett – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch II, Possess, Simple

9/48 Robert Rhyne – Parole Warrant

10/48 Bobbie Reynolds – Failure To Appear, Felony



11/48 Johnny Reid – Assault, Female

12/48 Darren Ransom – Threat, Communicate

13/48 Heather Ragland – School Attendance Law Violation

14/48 Tamara Pettis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

15/48 Melanie Perry – Larceny, Dog



16/48 Daryl Penny – Probation Violation, Other County – Defraud Drug:Alc Test

17/48 James Parsons – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor

18/48 Frank Nicoletti – DWI

19/48 Nicolas Mudd – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Insurance, No Liability – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Cancl:Revok:Susp Certif:Tag – DWI – Drive After Consuming, Less Than 21 – Lane Change Signal Violation

20/48 Brian Moon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/48 Lequisha McKnight – Threat, Communicate

22/48 George McDowell – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/48 Brandon McAfee – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

24/48 Brigitte Lynn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/48 Bailey King – Trespass, 2nd Degree



26/48 Amber Kerley – Probation Violation

27/48 Michelle Jones – Assault, Simple

28/48 Brian Jones – Assault, Female

29/48 Tyler Johnston – Larceny – Possess Methamphetamine

30/48 Michael Jenkins – Probation Violation



31/48 David Helms – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense

32/48 Larry Hardison – Larceny – Heroin, Possess – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

33/48 James Hagans – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

34/48 Veronica Freeman – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

35/48 Vernon Edwards – Assault, Female – Assault, Pointing A Gun



36/48 Travis Eason – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

37/48 Tadford Davis – Obtained Property False Pretense – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Misdemeanor

38/48 Darius Davis – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Resist Public Officer – Speed, Exceed Limit >15 Or Exceed 80 mph – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Title, Unsafe – Inspection Violation

39/48 Abraham Davis – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer

40/48 Ashley Courtemanche – Probation Violation



41/48 Nerissa Childers – Probation Violation, Other County

42/48 Ronnie Cash – Failure To Appear, Felony

43/48 Jesus Carloarroyo – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

44/48 Darryl Blackmon – Domestic Violence Protection Order

45/48 James Beane – Habeas Corpus – Heroin, Possess



46/48 Bart Bazzle – Probation Violation

47/48 Terri Backers – School Attendance Law Violation

48/48 Matthew Adair – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Pointing A Gun – Assault, Female – Injury, Personal Property

































































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from April 20th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.