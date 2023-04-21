Lead Graphic Artist | Graphic Operator – Full Time

Bahakel Communications (WCCB, WOLO) is currently searching for an experienced and creative graphic artist/operator. This position is responsible for the daily graphic design and layout for our entertainment show (The Edge) as well as daily requested news graphics for our 10pm and 11pm newscasts.

Primarily responsibilities (include but are not limited to):

– Responsible for the overall look and integration of our evening graphics

– Responsible creating requested graphics for our evening shift shows (Edge, 10pm news, 11pm news)

– Responsible for LIVE graphics operations during LIVE and recorded broadcasts

– Responsible for attending daily graphic planning meetings with producers and directors

– Provide expert input and ideas as we expand our footprint

Secondary responsibilities (include but are not limited to):

– Continued training with new and existing graphic operators

– Fill-in as needed for vacation/sick relief

– Fill-in as needed (emergencies) in studio

Prerequisites:

– Qualified applicants will have excellent communication skills and be able to work and communicate efficiently with peers, anchors, producers and directors

– Qualified applicants will must have strong attention detail

– Qualified applicants will be able to work in a high-paced and deadline-driven environment

– Qualified applicants must be proficient with Photoshop & After Effects

– Qualified applicants will have a minimum of 2 years (or applicable experience) creating and operating news graphics is required

Please send resumes to:

Rick Gamertsfelder

WCCB Charlotte

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28025

rgamertsfelder@wccbcharlotte.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

EEO