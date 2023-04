Gaston County Mugshots April 22nd

1/32 Gaston County Mugshots

2/32 Savannah Walker – Failure To Appear In Court

3/32 Kevin Vasquez – Driving While License Revoked – Altered Title – Driving While Impaired – Possession Of Open Container Alcohol

4/32 Javier Sobalvarro – Failure To Appear In Court

5/32 Kevin Simmons – Failure To Appear In Court



6/32 Raterrio Sheppard – Probation Violation

7/32 Andre Sanders – Carrying Concealed Firarm – Possession Of Marijuana

8/32 Clinton Rucker – Break:Enter – Larceny

9/32 Lucia Rivas–Hernandez – Driving While Impaired – No License

10/32 Bryan Cabrera – Extradition:Fugitive



11/32 Felicia Perreira – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation

12/32 Justin Perkins – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

13/32 Bradley Padgett – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury

14/32 Christine Neal – Probation Violation – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Computer Fraud

15/32 Sanchez Mills – Resist : Obstruct Public Officer



16/32 Alfred Mayr – Assault On An Emergency Personnel – Assault On A Female – Resist Public Officer

17/32 Christopher Lyles – Larceny – Resist Public Officer

18/32 James Lowery – Failure To Appear In Court

19/32 Sixto Cruz – Failure To Appear In Court

20/32 Carlos Lopez Aguirre – Driving While Impaired – No License – Failure To Appear In Court – Speeding – Reckless Driving



21/32 Husani Jackson – Asssault With A Deadly Weapon – Discharge Weapon In City Limits – Assault By Strangulation

22/32 Ryan Hannah – Obtain Property By False Pretense

23/32 Michael Hallman – Domestic Violence – Resist Public Officer

24/32 Randall Hall – Driving While Impaired

25/32 Jessica Gibson – Failure To Appear In Court – Larceny



26/32 Christina Frank – Probation Violation

27/32 Melissa Drake – Simple Assault

28/32 Charles Dial – Domestic Violence Protection Order

29/32 Wayne Day – Failure To Appear In Court

30/32 Timothy Cribb – Probation Violation



31/32 John Bowen – Larceny

32/32 Demecka Baptiste – Resist Public Officer

































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, April 22nd.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.