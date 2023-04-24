8-Year-Old Shot in Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting an assault with a deadly weapon investigation near the 2800 block of Burbank Drive.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, officers from multiple patrol divisions responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Injury call for service in the 2800 block of Burbank Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered a home that had been shot into and an 8-year-old female victim with life-threatening injuries. MEDIC transported the victim to the hospital. The victim is currently in serious but stable condition.

Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, MEDIC, and the Charlotte Fire Department also assisted.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this case, please refer to the report: 20230424-0111-01.