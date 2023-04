Gaston County Mugshots April 24th

1/35 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/35 Alex Canady – Domestic Violence Protection Order

3/35 Christian Campbell – Habeas Corpus

4/35 Courtney Reid – AWDW

5/35 Davon Worme – Assault, Female



6/35 Desean Hardimin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/35 Gilbert Rasnake – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Habitual Larceny – Larceny – Resist Public Officer – Larceny, Misdemeanor

8/35 Glenda Moose – Habitual Larceny

9/35 Heather Mayhue – Probation Violation – Sch II, Possess – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

10/35 Holly Dodson – Assault, Simple



11/35 Jaden Paz – Resist Public Officer – Assault, Female

12/35 Jennifer Eaves – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree

13/35 John McKnight – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

14/35 Jonathon Martin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/35 Joshua Reid–Voss – Assault, Female



16/35 Juan Sanchez – Sch VI, Possess – Marijuana, Sell:Deliver – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Insurance, No Liability – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

17/35 Kelly Buchanan – Failure To Appear, Felony

18/35 Kenyetta Card – Sch VI, Possess W: Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – AWDWIKISI – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/35 Leon Wheeler – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter

20/35 Linda Zarou – AWDW – Resist Public Officer



21/35 Marcus Freeman – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

22/35 Mason Kennard – Trespass, 2nd Degree

23/35 Matthew Ruiz – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Assault, Simple

24/35 Mekenzie Shinn – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Resist Public Officer – Drive After Consuming, Less Than 21

25/35 Melissa Poteat–Pitts – Failure To Appear, Felony



26/35 Mustafa Howie – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/35 Nathan Honeycutt – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/35 Ontarius Haynes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

29/35 Phillip Leake – Speed, Exceed Limit >15 Or Exceed 80 mph – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard– Resist Public Officer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

30/35 Richard Styron – Failure To Appear, Felony



31/35 Rodney Lail – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Litter 15–500 lbs – Injury, Real Property

32/35 Ronnie King – Assault, Female – Trespass, 2nd Degree

33/35 Steven Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

34/35 Tevin Friday – Habeas Corpus

35/35 Theodore Kulhawik – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fraud, Computer, Trespass – Fraud, Computer, Access







































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, April 24th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.