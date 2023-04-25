Police Investigating Intentionally Set Fires at Strip Mall in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say an arson investigation is underway after a fire at a strip mall in Gastonia.

According to officials, Gaston County Communications received a call just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday for a commercial fire at 3335 York Highway. The Gaston County Fire Marshal’s Office was called to determine the cause of the fire.

During the investigation, officials say they determined that two businesses were targeted and the fires were intentionally set. It is believed that some sort of incendiary device was used in both fires.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Gaston County Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County.