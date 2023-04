Gaston County Mugshots April 25th

1/25 Gaston County Mugshots

2/25 Alvin Williams – Failure To Appear In Court

3/25 Antonio Weeks – Probation Violation

4/25 Jason Spencer – Driving While Impaired

5/25 Hailey Skarpalezos – Probation Violation



6/25 Arther Sisk – Domestic Violence Protection Order

7/25 Jared Riddle – Break:Enter – Larceny – Resist Public Officer – Second Degree Tresspass

8/25 Tiffany Price – Failure To Appear In Court – Interference With Electronic Monitoring Device – Probation Violence

9/25 Dwight Perkins – Possession Schedule II Controlled substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

10/25 Daniel Nazario – Attempt To Obtain Property – Conspire False Pretense – Forgery Instrument



11/25 Vedis Medlin – Domestic Violence Probation Order

12/25 Marquita McMiller – Larceny – Resist Public Officer

13/25 Tammy McKinnish – Second Degree Trespass

14/25 Davis Martin – Embezzlement – Obtain Property By False Pretense

15/25 Samantha Love – Failure To Appear In Court



16/25 Terrell Knox – Resisit Public Officer – Assault On Female

17/25 DMartin Jamison – Second Degree Trespassing

18/25 Cenedrea Hopkins – Failure To Appear In Court

19/25 Terri Hartley – Failure To Appear

20/25 Elizabeth Graham – Failure To Appear In Court



21/25 Kendall Frazier – Failure To Appear In Court

22/25 Andrew Davis – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Heroin – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

23/25 Romello Byers – Probation Violation

24/25 Darryl Butler – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

25/25 Dominique Avery – Second Degree Trespass



















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, April 25th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.