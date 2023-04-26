Mecklenburg County Mugshots April 25th
Myon Cureton – Parole Violation
Nakenya Kirkland – Parole Violation
Ronald Shoates – Assault On A Female
Jahmel Horne – Governor’s Warrant
Calvin Carter – Parole Violation
Payton Campbell – Probation Violation
Monae Brown – Injury To Personal Property
Dylan Anderson – Assault On A Female – Carrying Concealed – Gun – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon
Brenton Mccauley – Assault On A Female
Michael Gustafson – DV Protection Order Violation
Jaquavian Caldwell – Governor’s Warrant
Jaques Watson – Nonsupport Child
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, April 25th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.