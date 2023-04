Gaston County Mugshots April 26th

1/32 Joseph Zych – Disorderly Conduct

2/32 Bryn Welch – Break:Enter

3/32 Amanda Vannoy – Probation Violation

4/32 Patricia Thompson – Failure To Appear In Court

5/32 Frederick Stellato – Simple Assault



6/32 Christy Shumate – Failure To Appear In Court

7/32 Dewayne Scotland – Failure To Appear In Court

8/32 Matthew Ruttenbur – Probation Violation

9/32 Tykel Reseboro – Obtain Property False Pretense – Larceny – Break:Enter Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

10/32 Natalie Reinhardt – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Traffiking Heroin – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



11/32 Nazarene Porter – Failure To Appear In Court

12/32 Wesley Melton – Break:Enter – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Probation Violation

13/32 Keisha Lute – Obtain Property – Financial Identity Fraud – Failure To Appear In Court

14/32 John Lee – Assault On A Female

15/32 Robert Lavier – Obtain Property By Pretense – Forgery – Possession Of Counterfeit Instrument



16/32 Paul Land – Failure To Appear In Court

17/32 Kaylee Knapp – Probation Violation

18/32 Tony Key – Assault On A Female

19/32 Charles Howard – Failure To Appear In Court

20/32 Krista Hawkins – Second Degree Trespass



21/32 Lanette Unique – DWI – Reckless Driving – No Insurance – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Address Change

22/32 Lanette Goodson – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – No Insurance – Failure To Maintain – Failure To Notify DMV Of Address Change

23/32 Lisa Glover – Failure To Appear In Court –Harrassing Phone Call

24/32 Keith Gadsden – Defrauding Taxi Driver

25/32 Breena Cunningham – Fianancial Identity Fraud – Obtain Property By False Pretense



26/32 Michele Buff – Larceny

27/32 Robert Bryan – Probation Violation

28/32 Janya Brown – Larceny – Obtain Property – Break:Enter – Conspiracy – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

29/32 Aaron Brooks – Probation Violation

30/32 Lauren Bliss – Failure To Appear In Court



31/32 Richard Bethea – Probation Violation

32/32 Barry Barnes – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Heroin – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Flee:Elude Arrest – Reckless Driving – Speeding – Aggresive Driving

































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, April 26th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.