The Carolina Panthers Pick QB Bryce Young With The No. 1 NFL Draft Pick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers kick off the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting quarterback Bryce Young with the number one overall pick.

Young, a 5-foot-10, 194-pounder, is a versatile quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy his sophomore year with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Young ended his junior year, after announcing that he would forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft, with 3,328 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions to go along with 49 carries for 185 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 12 games, according to ESPN.

The Panthers traded up to acquire the No. 1 pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears in exchange for Carolina’s No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and star wide receiver D.J. Moore.

