Gaston County Mugshots April 27th

1/35 Gaston County Mugshots

2/35 Darin Williams – Failure To Appear In Court

3/35 Brittany Willard – Possession Of Heroin – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Schedule IV Controlled Substances – Driving While Licensed Revoked

4/35 Timothy Whitley – Assault On A Female

5/35 Alyssa Styles – Possession Of Controlled Substnaces – Resisit Public Officer



6/35 Steven Streeter – Failure To Appear In Court

7/35 Charlie Sexton – Felony Hit:Run – Reckless Driving – No Insurance – Speeding – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

8/35 Michael Santiago – Possession Of Meth – Possession of Open Container : Alcohol Consumption

9/35 Ralph Russell – Non Support Spouse Support – Failure To Appear In Court

10/35 Geoffrey Ross – Probation Violation



11/35 Shawn Roderick – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

12/35 Dulce Ramos-Rios – Failure To Appear In Court

13/35 Christopher Phillips – Second Degree Trespass – Resisit Public Officer

14/35 Robert Lowe – Probation Violation – Resisit Public Officer

15/35 Billy Lineberger – Discharge Firearm In The CIty – Possession On Firearm



16/35 Nathaniel Ledford – Resist Public Officer – Second Degree Tresspass

17/35 Travis Leach – Probation Violation

18/35 Travis Kirkpatrick – Probation Violation

19/35 Michael Jackson – Larceny – Stalking – Possession Of Marijuana – Possession Drug Parephernalia

20/35 Jeremiah Ivester – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



21/35 Dennis Hayes – Hit:Run Failure To Stop – Reckless Driving – Driving Left Of Center – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Center Lane Violation

22/35 Steven Hambrick – Traffiking Meth – Traffiking Heroine – Possession Of Scehdule II Controlled Substances

23/35 David Gubanez – Failure To Appear In Court

24/35 Amber Godfrey – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

25/35 Robert Eury – Failure To Appear In Court



26/35 Justin Edwards – Assault On A Female

27/35 Jonathan Edmond – Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Property

28/35 Neal Dickinson – Failure To Appear In Court

29/35 Jason Damms – Probation Violation

30/35 Ashley Courtemanche – Probation Violation



31/35 Michael Byrd – Probation Violation

32/35 Assault On A Female – Communicate Threats – Probation Violation

33/35 James Beane – DWI – Child Abuse – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile – Fictious Tags – Possession Of Heroin

34/35 Jean Beal – Simple Assault

35/35 Christopher Beal – Assault On Female







































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, April 27th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.