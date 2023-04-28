WCCB Charlotte: Producer

WCCB Charlotte, the Bahakel Communications, Ltd. station in Charlotte, NC, is looking for a nightside news producer.

You will work alongside a team of producers on the daily production of our 10 pm newscast and our Weekend 6pm and 10pm newscasts. This position will work closely with the News Director, other producers, Reporters and Anchors on newscasts and content. You will determine the content and flow of newscasts, work with management and on-air staff to generate and write stories and produce content for our web site and social media sites.

Qualifications & Requirements:

• Solid news judgment and Great writing skills.

• Ability to juggle multiple items and manage time to build an engaging and informative newscast.

• Ability to work in a fast-paced and deadline driven environment.

• Strong leadership and communication skills.

• Flexibility and on-the-spot problem solving abilities.

• Experience producing breaking news for broadcast, web and social.

• Must have at least two years experience as a producer in a commercial newsroom.

• Willingness to work nights, holidays and weekends as needed.

Send resume to:

jobs@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls please

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes.