York County Mugshots For The Week Of April 23rd
Kellie Emerson – Driving Under The Influence
Minor Gaskins – Habitual Traffic Offender – Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Violent Felon – Possession Of Methamphetamine < 1 Gram
Alexandria Santana – Breach Of Trust With Fraudulent Intent < $2000
Adisa Ambrose – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
Quentin Chisholm – Committment
Kirby Howell – Drugs:Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II
Corrine Maixner – Family Court Bench Warrant
Jesse Neiger – Failure To Appear – Committment
Deven Truesdale – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
Christopher Joe – Forgery:Forgery, Value Less Than $10000
Matthew Czaikowski – Family Court Bench Warrant
Bryan Plascencia Cabrera – Violation Of Probation
Justin Simon – Financial Identity Fraud:Identity Fraud – Financial Transaction Card Fraud Value $500 Or Less In Six Month Period
Joy Faile – Drugs:Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II – Drugs:Possession Of Less Than One Gram Of Meth. Or Cocaine Base – Unlawful Possession Of Prescriptionn Drugs
Tristan Faile – Unlawful Possession Of Prescription Drugs
Thomas Jordan – Possession Schedule I Narcotic LSD:Schedule II Narcotic – Possess Of Methamphetamine < 1 Gram
Terry Jordan – Possession Of Cocaine Base (Crack) – Drugs:Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II
Paul Poag – Failure To Appear – Drugs:Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II
Jonathan Nelson – Shoplifting < $2000
Cedric Harris – Family Court Bench Warrant – Drugs:MDP, Narcotics In Sch. I, LSD, And Sched. II – Obstruction Of Justice – Giving False Information To Police (Commission Of A Crime By Another)
Desmond Blue – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
Shelby Hendricks – Possession Of Methamphetamine <1 Gram
Debra Brown – Unlawful Use Of 911 (Harassing Calls)
Quentin Aycock – Failure To Appear
Jeffery Lightner – Violation Of Probation
Alton Potts – PWID Methamphetamine – PWID Within Proximity Of Park, Playground, Or School – Purchase Controlled Substance Within Proximity Of A Park, Playground, Or School – PWID Methamphetamine
Carlie Richardson – Grand Larceny >$1000
Nicholas Friedhoff – Shoplifting:Value More Than $2000 And Less Than $10000
Jermall Brooks – Resisting Arrest – Violation Of Permanent Order
Anthony Parker – Harassment – Failure To Stop For Blue Light – Violation Of Probation
Jacquelyn Page – Failure To Appear
Daniel Nesbit – Failure To Appear
Jenna Reeks – Failure To Appear
Dennis Crome – Sentenced Hold
Alexanderia Maples – Drugs:MDP, Narcotics Drugs In Sch. I, LSD, Sched. II – Committment – Trafficking Methamphetamine > 10 Grams But < 28 Grams
Angela Lynch – Possession Cocaine Base (Crack) – Shoplifting:Value $2000 Or Less – Larceny:Petit Or Simple Larceny
Brandy Blackwell – Driving Under The Influence – Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee Violation
Raymond Murray – Habitual Traffic Offender – Violation Of Probation – Sex Offender Registry, Fail To Register
Marshall Bell – Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee Violation – No Drivers License – Failure To Appear – Committment
Jonathan James – Violation Of Probation
Walter Jones – Possession:Sell:Disposal Of A Stolen Vehicle > $2000 < $10000
Krystal Carpenter – Committment
Brenden Johnson – Murder
Ronnie Shealey – Committment
Antwain Green – Committment
Diane Lafleur–Gaines – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree
Jose Ortiz–Buezo – Committment
Corey Stevenson – Burglary 1st Degree – Assault And Battery 1st Degree
Nathan Wagner – Possession:Sell:Disposal Of A Stolen Vehicle – Drugs:Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II – Violation Of Probation
Check out the York County mugshots from the week of Sunday, April 23rd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.