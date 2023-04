Cornelius, N.C. – A Cornelius police officer has been arrested and placed on Administrative leave on Friday, April 28th.

According to a news release, Officer Erickson Lee was arrested by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. The charges were related to an investigation conducted by the York County Sheriff’s Office, officers say.

Officer Lee will remain on administrative leave as the Cornelius Police Department initiates an internal Investigation.

No further details at this time.