Gaston County Mugshots April 30th
-
1/18
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/18
Charvis Richey – Assault, Female
-
3/18
David Thompson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
4/18
Kristopher Tadlock – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Injury, Real Property – Injury, Personal Property – Resist:Obstruct Public Officer
-
5/18
Robert Singletary – Murder, First Degree, Attempt – AWDWIKISI – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
-
-
6/18
Juan Servin Frias – DWI – License, No Operators
-
7/18
Heather Price – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
8/18
Nicole Pomposello – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Fell:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Drive Left Of Center – Lighting, Directional Signals Violation – Speed, Exceed Safe
-
9/18
Robert Parker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
10/18
Ashley McDaniel – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area – DWI – Turn, Improper
-
-
11/18
Jermaine Latta – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
12/18
Caleb Jones – Break:Enter – Injury, Real Property – Assault, Simple – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
13/18
Tony Herrin – Injury, Personal Property
-
14/18
Hayley Hargett – Habitual Larceny
-
15/18
Richaud Gittens – Break:Enter – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
16/18
Felix Corrales–Herrera – DWI – License, No Operators – Unsafe Movement
-
17/18
Shekeyla Caldwell – Utter Forged Instrument
-
18/18
Tonya Bolick – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fraud, Financial Card
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, April 30th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.