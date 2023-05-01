Gaston County Mugshots April 30th

1/18 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/18 Charvis Richey – Assault, Female

3/18 David Thompson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/18 Kristopher Tadlock – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Injury, Real Property – Injury, Personal Property – Resist:Obstruct Public Officer

5/18 Robert Singletary – Murder, First Degree, Attempt – AWDWIKISI – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev



6/18 Juan Servin Frias – DWI – License, No Operators

7/18 Heather Price – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

8/18 Nicole Pomposello – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Fell:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Drive Left Of Center – Lighting, Directional Signals Violation – Speed, Exceed Safe

9/18 Robert Parker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/18 Ashley McDaniel – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area – DWI – Turn, Improper



11/18 Jermaine Latta – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/18 Caleb Jones – Break:Enter – Injury, Real Property – Assault, Simple – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/18 Tony Herrin – Injury, Personal Property

14/18 Hayley Hargett – Habitual Larceny

15/18 Richaud Gittens – Break:Enter – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



16/18 Felix Corrales–Herrera – DWI – License, No Operators – Unsafe Movement

17/18 Shekeyla Caldwell – Utter Forged Instrument

18/18 Tonya Bolick – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fraud, Financial Card





































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, April 30th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.