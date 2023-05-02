Charlotte Fire Working To Extinguish Apartment Fire In Uptown Charlotte

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire crews are working to determine what caused a fire at an Uptown apartment building.

The fire call came in just after 1 p.m. near the 400 block of West 8th Street. The fire was then upgraded to a two-alarm fire call.

Police have closed 8th Street and North Graham Street. It remains closed at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Medic is on standby. Charlotte Fire officials says 4 units were affected by the fire. They are working to help the occupants that are displaced.

At least 60 firefighters worked to help bring the fire under control.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

