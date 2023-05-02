Gaston County Mugshots May 1st
Gaston County Mugshots
Dawn Yao – Threat, Communicate
Amanda Whittington – Sex Offender, Fail Register
Dalton Walker – Parole Warrant – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Rodrique Swint – Resist Public Officer – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Fail Move Over Inj Person:Prop – License, No Operators – Aggresssive Driving – Speed, Exceed Posted
James Street – Robbery, Common Law – Assault, Female
Sanja Stallings – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Angel Shuler – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Brandi Shahan – Probation Violation
Donald Sanders – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Poss Open Cnt:Cons Alc PSG Area
Laura Payne – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch II, Possess
Phillip Orr – Sch II, Possess
Charmia Odom – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Roger Nolen – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Christopher Montgomery – Sch II, Possess – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Cocaine, Possess
Jeffery Martin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Courtney Lowery – Failure To Appear, Misdmeanor
Derius Johnson – Marijuana, Possess – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver
Darrick Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Anthony Holmes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Debra Goble – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Justin Edwards – Murder, First Degree, Attempt
Joseph Crump – Probation Violation, Other County
Clayton Crowe – Probation Violation
James Cribb – Assaut, Female
John Carver – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Dwight Britt – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Warren Birch – Fictitious Info To Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Parole Warrant
Sterling Bess – Parole Warrant
Michele Benjamin – Probation Violation
Forrest Ansel – Failure To Appear, Felony
Reginald Anderson – Habeas Corpus
Joretta Anderson – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Olaiuwon Adams – Kidnapping, Second Degree – AWDW
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, May 1st.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.