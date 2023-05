Gaston County Mugshots May 2nd

1/30 Gaston County Mugshots

2/30 Adrienne Wilson – Driving While License Revoked – Ficticious Tags – Suspended Tags – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile

3/30 Amber Lipford – Failure To Appear In Court

4/30 Amelia Nesse – Failure To Appear In Court

5/30 Bakari James – Failure To Appear In Court



6/30 Brandon Edwards – Failure To Comply – Failure To Appear In Court

7/30 Christopher White – Assault On A Female

8/30 David Sutton – Domestic Criminal Trespass

9/30 Dennis Keith – Defraud Drug:Alcohol Test

10/30 Dustin Welch – Failure To Appear In Court – Non Support Of Child



11/30 James Willard – Failure To Appear In Court – Common Law Robbery

12/30 Jason Spencer – Driving While Impaired

13/30 Jeramy Johnson – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Ficticious Tags – Driving While License Revoked

14/30 Jerry Steen – Parole Warrant

15/30 Jesus LAnderos – Trafficking Meth – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Immigration



16/30 Keng Lee – Probation Violation

17/30 Kimberly Washington – Assault On A Government Official

18/30 Levar Hughes – Probation Violation

19/30 Marty Woody – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Marijuana

20/30 Michael Falls – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances With Intent To Sell:Deliver – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



21/30 Remy Alicea – Assault On A Female

22/30 Robert Davidson – Probation Violation

23/30 Rodney Huskey – Failure To Appear In Court

24/30 Rodrique Swint – Flee:Elude Arrest In Motor Vehicle – Failure To Heed Light:Siren – No License – Speeding – Aggresive Driving

25/30 romeal Brice – Assault On A Female



26/30 Romello Byers – Probation Violation

27/30 Shemon Brown – Possession Schedule II Controlled Substances – Carrying Concealed Firearm

28/30 Stephan Barentt – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

29/30 Tiffany Deen – Simple Assault

30/30 William Mulligan – Resisit Public Officer – Assault By Pointing A Gun





























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from May 2nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.