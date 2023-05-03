York County Mugshots For The Week Of April 30th

1/21 York-County-Mugshots

2/21 Demarcus Talford – Burglary 1st Degree – Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Violent Felon

3/21 Marshayla Godbolt – Failure To Appear

4/21 Nancy Lopez Valadez – Driving Under The Influence > .16 Or Higher

5/21 Terry Mcdaniel – Unlawful Use Of 911 (Harassing Calls) – Magistrate : Violation Of Restraining Order Issue In Magistrate Court – Filing False Police Report



6/21 Travis Falls – Family Court Bench Warrant

7/21 Phillip Ballard – PWID Methamphetamine

8/21 MIchael Earle – Shoplifting : Value $2000 Or Less – Violation Of Probation

9/21 Donald Earle – Property Crimes Enhancement

10/21 Tabatha Lara – PWID Methamphetamine – PWID Within Proximity Of Park, Playground, Or School



11/21 Jonathan Beam – Failure To Appear

12/21 Tremaine Jones – Failure To Appear

13/21 Jaquavian Caldwell – Failure To Stop For Blue Light – Possession:Sell:Disposal Of A Stolen Vehicle

14/21 Christopher Wade – Committment

15/21 Tami Metcalfe – Committment



16/21 Hakeem Lord–Hampton – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree

17/21 Irven Hill – Drugs:Possession Of Less Than One Gram Of Meth. Or Cocaine Base

18/21 Mario Castaneda–Abrego – No Drivers License – Malicious Injury To Personal Property < $2000

19/21 Jeremy Fincher – Drugs:MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I & LSD, And Sched. II

20/21 Jeffrey Stevens – Committment



21/21 Jalan Riddick – Assault And Battery Of High And Aggravated Nature – Criminal Conspiracy – Pointing And Presenting Firearms At A Person – Possession Of Weapon During Violent Crime











































Check out the York County mugshots from the week of Sunday, April 30th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.