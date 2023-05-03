York County Mugshots For The Week Of April 30th
2/21
Demarcus Talford – Burglary 1st Degree – Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Violent Felon
3/21
Marshayla Godbolt – Failure To Appear
4/21
Nancy Lopez Valadez – Driving Under The Influence > .16 Or Higher
5/21
Terry Mcdaniel – Unlawful Use Of 911 (Harassing Calls) – Magistrate : Violation Of Restraining Order Issue In Magistrate Court – Filing False Police Report
6/21
Travis Falls – Family Court Bench Warrant
7/21
Phillip Ballard – PWID Methamphetamine
8/21
MIchael Earle – Shoplifting : Value $2000 Or Less – Violation Of Probation
9/21
Donald Earle – Property Crimes Enhancement
10/21
Tabatha Lara – PWID Methamphetamine – PWID Within Proximity Of Park, Playground, Or School
11/21
Jonathan Beam – Failure To Appear
12/21
Tremaine Jones – Failure To Appear
13/21
Jaquavian Caldwell – Failure To Stop For Blue Light – Possession:Sell:Disposal Of A Stolen Vehicle
14/21
Christopher Wade – Committment
15/21
Tami Metcalfe – Committment
16/21
Hakeem Lord–Hampton – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree
17/21
Irven Hill – Drugs:Possession Of Less Than One Gram Of Meth. Or Cocaine Base
18/21
Mario Castaneda–Abrego – No Drivers License – Malicious Injury To Personal Property < $2000
19/21
Jeremy Fincher – Drugs:MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I & LSD, And Sched. II
20/21
Jeffrey Stevens – Committment
21/21
Jalan Riddick – Assault And Battery Of High And Aggravated Nature – Criminal Conspiracy – Pointing And Presenting Firearms At A Person – Possession Of Weapon During Violent Crime
Check out the York County mugshots from the week of Sunday, April 30th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.