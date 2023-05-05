Gaston County Mugshots May 4th

1/47 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/47 Chelsea White – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/47 Joseph Weaver – Assault, Pointing A Gun

4/47 Bryan Thompson – Habeas Corpus

5/47 Trevor Summers – Probation Violation



6/47 Matthew Starnes – Larceny, Misdemeanor

7/47 Tyler Stamey – Probation Violation

8/47 Andrae Smith – Rape, 1st Degree

9/47 Trey Seagle – Probation Violation

10/47 Bismark Saprong – Child Abuse



11/47 Deangelo Rice – Assault, Simple

12/47 Jordan Quinn – DWI – License, Fail Comply Restrictions

13/47 Kenneth Patterson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer – Police Report, False

14/47 Bradley Padgett – True Bill Of Indictment

15/47 Vitaliy Osipov – Failure To Appear, Felony



16/47 Kayl Morrison – Larceny, Misdemeanor

17/47 Frank Moore – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

18/47 Jeffrey Lowery – Sch II, Possess – Break:Enter – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

19/47 Byron LIttlejohn – Marijuana, Possess – Alcohol Bev, Aid Purchase

20/47 Gregory Lattimore – Assault, Female



21/47 Omarr Lasane – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

22/47 Kenneth Lamar – Stalking – Telephone, Harassing Phone Call

23/47 Drew Knowles – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/47 Janessa King – DWI

25/47 Robert Kennedy – Probation Violation



26/47 Jesse Johnson – Larceny, Motor Vehicle

27/47 Sherri Jewell – Assault, Simple

28/47 Tiffany Hicks – Possess, Prison:Jail – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer

29/47 Tracy Hawkins – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods

30/47 Kelly Hawkins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



31/47 Melanie Griffin – Assault, Simple

32/47 Devonte Forney – Habeas Corpus

33/47 Michael Falls – Probation Violation, Other County

34/47 Shanise Falcon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

35/47 Sadie Edmond – Failure To Appear, Misdmeanor



36/47 Joel Dyckman – Robbery, Common Law

37/47 Jamie Daily – Domestic Violence Protection Order

38/47 Catie Cruz – Failure To Appear, Felony

39/47 Jamal Coxton – Assault, Female

40/47 Ashley Courtemanche – Probation Violation



41/47 Nicholas Chapman – Possess Methamphetamine – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Probation Violation

42/47 Kelvin Byars – Assault, Female

43/47 Terri Buckner – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

44/47 Ronald Bryan – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

45/47 Kelsi Boyd – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods



46/47 Dawn Attenhofer – Failure To Appear, Felony

47/47 Hassan Ali – Break:Enter































































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, May 4th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.