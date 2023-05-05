Gaston County Mugshots May 4th
-
1/47
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/47
Chelsea White – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
3/47
Joseph Weaver – Assault, Pointing A Gun
-
4/47
Bryan Thompson – Habeas Corpus
-
5/47
Trevor Summers – Probation Violation
-
-
6/47
Matthew Starnes – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
7/47
Tyler Stamey – Probation Violation
-
8/47
Andrae Smith – Rape, 1st Degree
-
9/47
Trey Seagle – Probation Violation
-
10/47
Bismark Saprong – Child Abuse
-
-
11/47
Deangelo Rice – Assault, Simple
-
12/47
Jordan Quinn – DWI – License, Fail Comply Restrictions
-
13/47
Kenneth Patterson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer – Police Report, False
-
14/47
Bradley Padgett – True Bill Of Indictment
-
15/47
Vitaliy Osipov – Failure To Appear, Felony
-
-
16/47
Kayl Morrison – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
17/47
Frank Moore – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
18/47
Jeffrey Lowery – Sch II, Possess – Break:Enter – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
19/47
Byron LIttlejohn – Marijuana, Possess – Alcohol Bev, Aid Purchase
-
20/47
Gregory Lattimore – Assault, Female
-
-
21/47
Omarr Lasane – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
-
22/47
Kenneth Lamar – Stalking – Telephone, Harassing Phone Call
-
23/47
Drew Knowles – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
25/47
Robert Kennedy – Probation Violation
-
-
26/47
Jesse Johnson – Larceny, Motor Vehicle
-
27/47
Sherri Jewell – Assault, Simple
-
28/47
Tiffany Hicks – Possess, Prison:Jail – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer
-
29/47
Tracy Hawkins – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods
-
30/47
Kelly Hawkins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
31/47
Melanie Griffin – Assault, Simple
-
32/47
Devonte Forney – Habeas Corpus
-
33/47
Michael Falls – Probation Violation, Other County
-
34/47
Shanise Falcon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
35/47
Sadie Edmond – Failure To Appear, Misdmeanor
-
-
36/47
Joel Dyckman – Robbery, Common Law
-
37/47
Jamie Daily – Domestic Violence Protection Order
-
38/47
Catie Cruz – Failure To Appear, Felony
-
39/47
Jamal Coxton – Assault, Female
-
40/47
Ashley Courtemanche – Probation Violation
-
-
41/47
Nicholas Chapman – Possess Methamphetamine – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Probation Violation
-
42/47
Kelvin Byars – Assault, Female
-
43/47
Terri Buckner – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
44/47
Ronald Bryan – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
45/47
Kelsi Boyd – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods
-
-
46/47
Dawn Attenhofer – Failure To Appear, Felony
-
47/47
Hassan Ali – Break:Enter
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, May 4th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.