Gaston County Mugshots May 6th
John Wright– Probation Violation
Melissa Woody – Second Degree Trespassing – Larceny
Dalton Watts – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances
Sydni Thompson – Failure To Appear In Court
Randy Taylor – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Driving While License Revoked
Crystal Swann–Olivas – Probation Violation
Stevi Setzer – Failure To Appear In Court
Jonathan Puebla – Driving While Impaired – No License – Reckless Driving – Open Container Of Alcohol After Consuming – Immigration
Tonisha Polk – Injury To Personal Property
Brandy Patterson – Resisit Public Officer
Romando Parker – Failure To Appear In Court – Resisit Public Officer – Reckless Driving – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Stop At Red Light
Brendon Nelson–Oliphant – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Heroin – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
William Mulligan – Possession Of Mass Destruction Weapons
Shkera Moore – Driving While Impaired – Expired Registration – Inspection violation
Billy Joe– Interference With Electric Monitoring
Mykala Mathis – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
Cameron Mathis – Driving While Impaired – Driving After cosuming Alcohol, Less Than 21 – Speeding – Following Too Closley
Christopher Lowery – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Dwayne Lipscomb – Break:Enter Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Larceny
Zachary Kopka – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Trafficking Heroin – Maintaining Controlled Substanced in Dwelling
Dustin Hutchens – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Failure To Appear In Court
Jordan Heaton – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear In Court
Sarah Hartman – Second Degree Tresspass
Randall Hall – Driving While Impaired
Michael Gilreath – Failure To Appear In Court
Abbey Gibson – Driving While impaired – Resisit Public Officer – Driving Left Of Center
Adam Furr – Second Ddegree Trespass
Christina Frank – Probation Violation
Ethan Dwggins – Possession Of Mass Destruction Weapons
Timothy Cribb – Probation Violation
Alec Crawford – Failure To Appear In Court
Shannon Cassada – Possession Of Stolen Property
Rashaun Carter – Probation Violation
Madison Bruce – Telephone Harrassing Phone Call – Cyber Stalking
Hannah Bright – Employee Larceny
Devance Bellamy – Possession Of Marijuana – Maintain Controlled Substances In Dwelling
Pablo Ayala–Garcia – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, May 6th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.