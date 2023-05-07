Gaston County Mugshots May 6th

1/37 John Wright– Probation Violation

2/37 Melissa Woody – Second Degree Trespassing – Larceny

3/37 Dalton Watts – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances

4/37 Sydni Thompson – Failure To Appear In Court

5/37 Randy Taylor – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Driving While License Revoked



6/37 Crystal Swann–Olivas – Probation Violation

7/37 Stevi Setzer – Failure To Appear In Court

8/37 Jonathan Puebla – Driving While Impaired – No License – Reckless Driving – Open Container Of Alcohol After Consuming – Immigration

9/37 Tonisha Polk – Injury To Personal Property

10/37 Brandy Patterson – Resisit Public Officer



11/37 Romando Parker – Failure To Appear In Court – Resisit Public Officer – Reckless Driving – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Stop At Red Light

12/37 Brendon Nelson–Oliphant – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Heroin – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

13/37 William Mulligan – Possession Of Mass Destruction Weapons

14/37 Shkera Moore – Driving While Impaired – Expired Registration – Inspection violation

15/37 Billy Joe– Interference With Electric Monitoring



16/37 Mykala Mathis – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

17/37 Cameron Mathis – Driving While Impaired – Driving After cosuming Alcohol, Less Than 21 – Speeding – Following Too Closley

18/37 Christopher Lowery – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

19/37 Dwayne Lipscomb – Break:Enter Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Larceny

20/37 Zachary Kopka – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Trafficking Heroin – Maintaining Controlled Substanced in Dwelling



21/37 Dustin Hutchens – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Failure To Appear In Court

22/37 Jordan Heaton – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear In Court

23/37 Sarah Hartman – Second Degree Tresspass

24/37 Randall Hall – Driving While Impaired

25/37 Michael Gilreath – Failure To Appear In Court



26/37 Abbey Gibson – Driving While impaired – Resisit Public Officer – Driving Left Of Center

27/37 Adam Furr – Second Ddegree Trespass

28/37 Christina Frank – Probation Violation

29/37 Ethan Dwggins – Possession Of Mass Destruction Weapons

30/37 Timothy Cribb – Probation Violation



31/37 Alec Crawford – Failure To Appear In Court

32/37 Shannon Cassada – Possession Of Stolen Property

33/37 Rashaun Carter – Probation Violation

34/37 Madison Bruce – Telephone Harrassing Phone Call – Cyber Stalking

35/37 Hannah Bright – Employee Larceny



36/37 Devance Bellamy – Possession Of Marijuana – Maintain Controlled Substances In Dwelling

37/37 Pablo Ayala–Garcia – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia











































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, May 6th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.