Gaston County Mugshots May 7th
Joseph Bostic – Failure To Appear, Felony – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Mix Bev:Fort Wine, Possess <21
Clarence Williamson – Assault, Female – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Break:Enter – Trespass
Frederick Watson – Resist Public Officer
Steven Stone – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Tyler Sizemore – Interfere Elect Monitor – Parole Warrant
Christopher Silvers – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Jennifer Self – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Johnathan Sales – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Insurance, No Liabilty – Seat Belt, Fail To Wear – Fail Maintain Lane Control
Shannon Royal – Assault, Simple
Terry Phillips – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Insurance, No Liability – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Fail Maintain Lane Control
Richard Pearce – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Billy Mitchem – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Colt Mathis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Angelica Macias – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Thomasetta Lynch – Sch I, Possess – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Resist Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher Lowery – DWI
Michael Ledford – Murder, First Degree, Attempt
Kevin Kirkpatrick – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jessica Johnson – Defraud, Innkeeper
Arshauna Huntley – Assault, Simple – Injury, Personal Property – Resist Public Officer
Krista Hawkins – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Steven Hancock – Assault, Simple
Brian Goode – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine
Roberto Gonzalez–Molina – Assault, Female – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Brooklyn Goldstein – Assault, Simple
Tiara Dameron – AWDWIK
Clayton Crowe – Probation Violation
Sergio Cardoza–Martinez – Boating, DWI
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, May 7th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.