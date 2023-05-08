Gaston County Mugshots May 7th

1/30 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/30 Joseph Bostic – Failure To Appear, Felony – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Mix Bev:Fort Wine, Possess <21

3/30 Clarence Williamson – Assault, Female – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Break:Enter – Trespass

4/30 Frederick Watson – Resist Public Officer

5/30 Steven Stone – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/30 Tyler Sizemore – Interfere Elect Monitor – Parole Warrant

7/30 Christopher Silvers – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

8/30 Jennifer Self – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/30 Johnathan Sales – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Insurance, No Liabilty – Seat Belt, Fail To Wear – Fail Maintain Lane Control

10/30 Shannon Royal – Assault, Simple



11/30 Terry Phillips – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Insurance, No Liability – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Fail Maintain Lane Control

12/30 Richard Pearce – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/30 Billy Mitchem – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/30 Colt Mathis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/30 Angelica Macias – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/30 Thomasetta Lynch – Sch I, Possess – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Resist Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

17/30 Christopher Lowery – DWI

18/30 Michael Ledford – Murder, First Degree, Attempt

19/30 Kevin Kirkpatrick – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/30 Jessica Johnson – Defraud, Innkeeper



21/30 Arshauna Huntley – Assault, Simple – Injury, Personal Property – Resist Public Officer

22/30 Krista Hawkins – Trespass, 2nd Degree

23/30 Steven Hancock – Assault, Simple

24/30 Jamie Hampton – DWI

25/30 Brian Goode – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine



26/30 Roberto Gonzalez–Molina – Assault, Female – Domestic Violence Protection Order

27/30 Brooklyn Goldstein – Assault, Simple

28/30 Tiara Dameron – AWDWIK

29/30 Clayton Crowe – Probation Violation

30/30 Sergio Cardoza–Martinez – Boating, DWI





























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, May 7th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.