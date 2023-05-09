Gaston County Mugshots May 8th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Santy Wood – Parole Warrant
Shanon Willis – Assault, Simple
Geremy Williamson – Probation Violation
Lahlah Williams – Injury, Personal Property – Firearm, Carry Concealed
Michael Watts – Possess Methamphetamine
Christopher Walker – Probation Violation
Robert Vaughan – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Nelson Urqiula Yan – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Lighting, Use Red Or Blue Light – Window, Tinting Violation
Brandon Treadway – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Tuan Tran – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Hayden Smith – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Anthony Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Chuck Shelton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Amanda Royster – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Nicholas Rowland – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense – Sch II, Possess
Tondrick Robinson – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Injury, Personal Property
Bryan Pissoglio – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ryan Mull – Probation Violation
Ohaji Montgomery – Possess Stolen Firearm – Sch VI, Sell:Deliver – Sch VI, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female – Telephone, Interfere, Emergency Communication
Ryan Marsh – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Josiah Knox – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Injury, Personal Property – Firearm, Carry Concealed
Tommy Johnson – Habeas Corpus
Leanne Hoyle – Probation Violation
Dwight Hawkins – Resist Public Officer
Amy Garver – True Bill Of Indictment
Nicholas Gandy – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Tyriq Curry – Failure To Appear, Felony – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Weapon, Carry Concealed
Shemar Crocker – Possess Methamphetamine – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Firearm, Possess, Felon
Zhanna Cortes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Chris Cislo – Probation Violation
Jawan Charley – Assault, Female
Larry Chapman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Bryan Carter – Cocaine, Possess – Go Armed To Terror Of Public
Jason Bishop – Failure To Appear, Felony
Kenneth Alexander – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, May 8th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.