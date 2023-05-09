Gaston County Mugshots May 8th

1/37 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/37 Santy Wood – Parole Warrant

3/37 Shanon Willis – Assault, Simple

4/37 Geremy Williamson – Probation Violation

5/37 Lahlah Williams – Injury, Personal Property – Firearm, Carry Concealed



6/37 Michael Watts – Possess Methamphetamine

7/37 Christopher Walker – Probation Violation

8/37 Robert Vaughan – Domestic Violence Protection Order

9/37 Nelson Urqiula Yan – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Lighting, Use Red Or Blue Light – Window, Tinting Violation

10/37 Brandon Treadway – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/37 Tuan Tran – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/37 Hayden Smith – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

13/37 Anthony Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/37 Chuck Shelton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/37 Amanda Royster – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/37 Nicholas Rowland – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense – Sch II, Possess

17/37 Tondrick Robinson – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Injury, Personal Property

18/37 Bryan Pissoglio – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/37 Ryan Mull – Probation Violation

20/37 Ohaji Montgomery – Possess Stolen Firearm – Sch VI, Sell:Deliver – Sch VI, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female – Telephone, Interfere, Emergency Communication



21/37 Ryan Marsh – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

22/37 Josiah Knox – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Injury, Personal Property – Firearm, Carry Concealed

23/37 Tommy Johnson – Habeas Corpus

24/37 Leanne Hoyle – Probation Violation

25/37 Dwight Hawkins – Resist Public Officer



26/37 Amy Garver – True Bill Of Indictment

27/37 Nicholas Gandy – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/37 Tyriq Curry – Failure To Appear, Felony – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Weapon, Carry Concealed

29/37 Shemar Crocker – Possess Methamphetamine – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Firearm, Possess, Felon

30/37 Zhanna Cortes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



31/37 Chris Cislo – Probation Violation

32/37 Jawan Charley – Assault, Female

33/37 Larry Chapman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

34/37 Bryan Carter – Cocaine, Possess – Go Armed To Terror Of Public

35/37 Jason Bishop – Failure To Appear, Felony



36/37 Timothy Allen – DWI

37/37 Kenneth Alexander – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor











































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, May 8th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.