WCCB Charlotte: Videographer/Editor (Part Time)

WCCB Charlotte’s CW is looking to add a new member to its multi-award-winning videography staff. We shoot on Sony XDCAM 350 cameras and edit on Final Cut Pro 10 nonlinear equipment.  Responsibilities include shooting stories for newscasts (including packages, voice-overs and soundbites), editing stories and LiveU operation and management of equipment and vehicle. Main shift will be shooting and editing stories for our weekend evening newscasts. 

Requirements include: 

  • Excellent photography skills including, use of light and sound, and high definition workflow.  Minimum of two years experience required. 
  • Nonlinear and linear editing skills. Applicant must understand how to use established quality standards such as selecting the best video, sequences, natural sound breaks and effects. 
  • College is preferred but relevant experience will be considered. 
  • Self-starter who works well under pressure, can multitask and meet news deadlines.
  • Computer skills. 
  • Must have a valid driver’s license and an excellent driving record. 
  • Must be available to work flexible hours including early mornings, weekends and evenings. 

EOE

Send or email resume to: 

Chris Keimig
Chief Photographer
WCCB-TV
One Television Place
Charlotte, N.C. 28205
ckeimig@wccbcharlotte.com 