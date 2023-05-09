WCCB Charlotte: Videographer/Editor (Part Time)

WCCB Charlotte’s CW is looking to add a new member to its multi-award-winning videography staff. We shoot on Sony XDCAM 350 cameras and edit on Final Cut Pro 10 nonlinear equipment. Responsibilities include shooting stories for newscasts (including packages, voice-overs and soundbites), editing stories and LiveU operation and management of equipment and vehicle. Main shift will be shooting and editing stories for our weekend evening newscasts.
Requirements include:
- Excellent photography skills including, use of light and sound, and high definition workflow. Minimum of two years experience required.
- Nonlinear and linear editing skills. Applicant must understand how to use established quality standards such as selecting the best video, sequences, natural sound breaks and effects.
- College is preferred but relevant experience will be considered.
- Self-starter who works well under pressure, can multitask and meet news deadlines.
- Computer skills.
- Must have a valid driver’s license and an excellent driving record.
- Must be available to work flexible hours including early mornings, weekends and evenings.
EOE
Send or email resume to:
Chris Keimig
Chief Photographer
WCCB-TV
One Television Place
Charlotte, N.C. 28205
ckeimig@wccbcharlotte.com