WCCB Charlotte: Videographer/Editor (Part Time)

WCCB Charlotte’s CW is looking to add a new member to its multi-award-winning videography staff. We shoot on Sony XDCAM 350 cameras and edit on Final Cut Pro 10 nonlinear equipment. Responsibilities include shooting stories for newscasts (including packages, voice-overs and soundbites), editing stories and LiveU operation and management of equipment and vehicle. Main shift will be shooting and editing stories for our weekend evening newscasts.

Requirements include:

Excellent photography skills including, use of light and sound, and high definition workflow. Minimum of two years experience required.

Nonlinear and linear editing skills. Applicant must understand how to use established quality standards such as selecting the best video, sequences, natural sound breaks and effects.

College is preferred but relevant experience will be considered.

Self-starter who works well under pressure, can multitask and meet news deadlines.

Computer skills.

Must have a valid driver’s license and an excellent driving record.

Must be available to work flexible hours including early mornings, weekends and evenings.

EOE

Send or email resume to:

Chris Keimig

Chief Photographer

WCCB-TV

One Television Place

Charlotte, N.C. 28205

ckeimig@wccbcharlotte.com