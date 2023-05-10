Gaston County Mugshots May 9th

1/22 Gaston County Mugshots

2/22 Aaron Legrand – Attempted Larceny – Second Degree Trespassing – Injury To Real Property

3/22 Ahesia Bradley – Failure To Appear In Court

4/22 Allen Curry – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Manufacture

5/22 Andrew Woody – Failure To Appear In Court



6/22 Antonio Cooper – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

7/22 Brandon Gilliard – Probation Violation

8/22 Brandon Gleaton – Larceny – First Degree Trespass

9/22 Christine Love – Failure To Appear In Court

10/22 Davis Carnes – Possession Of Marijuana – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Schedule III Controlled Substances



11/22 Dezeree Truelove – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

12/22 Dyshawn Wiley – Domestic Violence Protection Order

13/22 Ian Goforth – Child Abuse

14/22 Jason Spencer – Driving While Impaired

15/22 Kyle Brown – Parole Warrant



16/22 Mars Grier – Assault On A Female

17/22 Michelle Townsend – Failure To Appear In Court

18/22 Quniton Palmer–Whitesides – Murder – Probation Violation

19/22 Romello Byers – Promotion Violation

20/22 Ronnie Godfrey – Failure To Appear In Court



21/22 Samuel Mauney – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Driving While License Revoked – Ficticious Tags – No Insurance – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

22/22 Shawn Galloway – Possession Of Firearm – Resisiting Public Officer – Discharge Firearm In City – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female













































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, May 9th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.