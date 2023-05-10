Gaston County Mugshots May 9th
Aaron Legrand – Attempted Larceny – Second Degree Trespassing – Injury To Real Property
Ahesia Bradley – Failure To Appear In Court
Allen Curry – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Manufacture
Andrew Woody – Failure To Appear In Court
Antonio Cooper – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Brandon Gilliard – Probation Violation
Brandon Gleaton – Larceny – First Degree Trespass
Christine Love – Failure To Appear In Court
Davis Carnes – Possession Of Marijuana – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Schedule III Controlled Substances
Dezeree Truelove – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Dyshawn Wiley – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Ian Goforth – Child Abuse
Jason Spencer – Driving While Impaired
Kyle Brown – Parole Warrant
Mars Grier – Assault On A Female
Michelle Townsend – Failure To Appear In Court
Quniton Palmer–Whitesides – Murder – Probation Violation
Romello Byers – Promotion Violation
Ronnie Godfrey – Failure To Appear In Court
Samuel Mauney – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Driving While License Revoked – Ficticious Tags – No Insurance – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Shawn Galloway – Possession Of Firearm – Resisiting Public Officer – Discharge Firearm In City – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, May 9th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.