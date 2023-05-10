1/8 Aaron Worth Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

2/8 Dontrell Johnson – Second Degree Trespass – Nonsupport Child

3/8 Joshua Copenhaver – Probation Violation

4/8 Kevin Patterson – Probation Violation

5/8 Michael Wilson – Nonsupport Of Child – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



6/8 Shamood Miller – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

7/8 William Allen – Operating Vehicle With No Insurance – Driving While License – Expired Inspection Sticker

8/8 Taylen Barbour – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Poperty – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Flee Arrest With Motor Vehicle















Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots for the week of May 8th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.