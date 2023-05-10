Mecklenburg County Mugshots For the Week Of May 8th
-
1/8
Aaron Worth Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
-
2/8
Dontrell Johnson – Second Degree Trespass – Nonsupport Child
-
3/8
Joshua Copenhaver – Probation Violation
-
4/8
Kevin Patterson – Probation Violation
-
5/8
Michael Wilson – Nonsupport Of Child – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
6/8
Shamood Miller – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
-
7/8
William Allen – Operating Vehicle With No Insurance – Driving While License – Expired Inspection Sticker
-
8/8
Taylen Barbour – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Poperty – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Flee Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots for the week of May 8th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.